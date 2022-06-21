ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog food accidentally sent to some Walmart and Target stores recalled for salmonella

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Dog moms and dads who bought Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe recently should check the lot number — one lot has been recalled because it might have salmonella.

Salmonella can cause dogs to suffer through diarrhea, which can be bloody; vomiting and fatigue. They can also give salmonella to people.

READ MORE: Don’t kiss your chickens or ducks. They’re linked to a salmonella outbreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WDax_0gHCKhFH00
Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe FDA

The Freshpet-written, FDA-posted recall notice says: “Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but a small portion of the lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks.”

And those retailers are Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia; and some Target stores and other retailers in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

This covers lot No. 10/29/22 L3 with a sell-by date of 10/29/22, which came in 4.5-pound bags.

If you have this lot, stop feeding it to your dog and reach out to Freshpet for a refund, either online or by calling 800-285-0563, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., or Saturday or Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern time.

If your dog has symptoms of salmonella infection, notify your veterinarian, then notify Freshpet.

Miami Herald

