Could the closure of local businesses become an increasingly common trend in Bozeman? As of right now, there is no sign of this slowing down. Popular lifestyle store Sassy Sisters recently announced on their Facebook page that they plan on redefining their mission and will close down their store on Main Street, across from Bozeman High School. The business explained they will be focusing on their online store and will have a seasonal pop-up Christmas store.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO