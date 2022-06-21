ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

5K Race and Walk for Literacy Awareness will be held on EMU's campus

By Seniya Baig
Echo online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 5K Race/Walk for Literacy Awareness event will be held on Eastern Michigan University's campus on Aug. 20. The event has been renamed the Elijah & Chase Reading Matters for Literacy in honor of two individuals who took advantage of literacy programs to improve their reading skills. Elijah Craft...

www.easternecho.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arab American News

Over 60 summer food distribution sites coming to Metro Detroit starting this week

DETROIT – Gleaners Community Food Bank is launching its Summer Food Service Program, with some 69 summer distribution sites beginning the week of June 20. The program will complement Gleaners’ food distribution programs through its more than 600-member partner network and community mobile distribution sites to meet hunger needs and food insecurity in Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

UWM Sports Complex In Pontiac To Host Career Fair On June 23

(CBS DETROIT) – Several companies will be hiring at a career fair being held in Oakland County in June. Washington Events is partnering with the Pontiac Promise Zone (PPZ) and the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership (PCIP) to host the 2022 Diversity Works! Career Expo. Career Expo Event Flyer | Credit: Washington Events This career expo will provide students and residents in Pontiac and the Metro Detroit area with the opportunity to meet recruiters from local and regional organizations. Event organizers say participants can expect to see up to 100 different organizations at this job fair. A few of the industries the organizations are a part of include information technology, skill trades and apprenticeship programs, construction trades, retail, and business services. According to the event organizers, people attending the career expo should arrive dressed professionally and with several copies of their resumes or portfolios. The career expo will be on Thursday, June 23, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UWM Sports Complex located at 867 S Blvd E in Pontiac. For additional information and to register for the event, visit here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

The 39th Annual African World Festival Returns To Hart Plaza In 2022

(CBS DETROIT) – After being hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum for several years, the African World Festival will return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza this year. At the same time the museum announced where the festival would be held, it was also announced it would be held a few weeks earlier in July, rather than when in August, when it typically happens. The African World Festival is Detroit’s largest celebration of the African culture and includes several performances by local and national artists, food and art vendors, programming for both children and adults, and information booths with community resources. The 2022 headliners...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

A stylish way to rep Detroit and support a good cause

You can show your Detroit pride while also supporting a good cause and looking good while doing it. Survived Streetwear is designed to do just that while also keeping you looking stylish. Joshua Felix joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss the brand and its unique mission....
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emu#Black Boys#Literacy Awareness#Mi Ramp#Beyond Basics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Take your pick of rides, games, or beverages

Travel through time, attend a carnival for all, or one only for adults, and wake up early for some yoga in the park. Those are just a few things to do this weekend in and around the D. Step right up this Friday to the Detroit Booze Carnival. There will...
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Detroit Zoo announces death of beloved Amur tiger

DETROIT — The Detroit Zoo announced the death of an 18-year-old Amur tiger on Thursday. Kisa, who would have turned 19 on Aug. 12, was the oldest tiger in the facility’s Devereux Tiger Forest, zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post. The tiger, who was born at the Detroit Zoo, shared a habitat with fellow tigers Nikolai and Ameliya.
DETROIT, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Bad boy parrot flies 6-miles to Northville fountain – winds up in police custody

Jun. 23, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. It was an odyssey for the family of Loki, a male parrot, when he flew away from them in Livonia on the evening of June 19 and went missing. “He escaped his cage when we were transporting him from the house to the car,” said Angela Clos, of Livonia. “He just flew. It was 8:30 p.m. on June 19. He landed in the neighbor’s tree. It became too late at night. He was calling to us but wouldn’t come down.”
NORTHVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Cars 108

Did You Know This Awesome Looking Water Park in Ypsilanti Existed?

There's a water park located in Ypsilanti that many Michiganders didn't even know existed...until now. Michigan isn't really known for its waterparks. I mean they can only be open for a few months out of the year, so who wants to really invest that kind of money? Don't get me wrong, we have lots of water parks but only a handful are really nice.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Berkley backlash: Councilman who voted against Pride Block Party issues apology

BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The city of Berkely is holding its first-ever Price Block Party this weekend - despite a councilman who voted against it and is now facing pushback. "Something that’s happening in Berkley lately with our city council has disturbed a lot of people," sad Julie Willhoft.
The Detroit Free Press

Campus Martius movie nights: What to see and what to bring

A longstanding cinema tradition returns to Campus Martius on Thursday nights. Movie Nights in the D has released its  summer lineup for 2022, and it offers a wide variety for everyone. For over 15 years, families have been gathering in one of Detroit's most beloved spaces for free outdoor viewings of family-favorite films. The iconic scenery of Campus Martius has allowed moviegoers to enjoy Michigan-made concessions with the Detroit skyline behind the big screen.  ...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary

David and Judy Michalak celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Sunday, June 5 at Our Lady of the Scapular Church in Wyandotte (formerly Our Lady of Mt Carmel) with a vow renewal ceremony. Father Mark Borkowski celebrated the church mass and bestowed a special blessing on the couple. The couple,...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn police disband patrol team to tackle profiling. Will it work?

Dearborn — Growing up, Michael Martin said rumors lingered of Dearborn's heavy police presence that projected an unwelcoming community to nearby Detroiters. "We always knew there was an invisible barrier between Detroit and Dearborn," said Martin, 59, who is Black and served as a Detroit police officer for 25 years.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vandals target pregnancy center in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Employees are outraged after vandals targeted a pregnancy center in Dearborn Heights. The incident now forces the center to hold classes virtually on Tuesday. The vandalization happened Sunday night at the Lennon Center on Ann Arbor Trail near Telegraph Road. Employees believe the vandalism wasn’t...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy