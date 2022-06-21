5K Race and Walk for Literacy Awareness will be held on EMU's campus

(CBS DETROIT) – Several companies will be hiring at a career fair being held in Oakland County in June. Washington Events is partnering with the Pontiac Promise Zone (PPZ) and the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership (PCIP) to host the 2022 Diversity Works! Career Expo. Career Expo Event Flyer | Credit: Washington Events This career expo will provide students and residents in Pontiac and the Metro Detroit area with the opportunity to meet recruiters from local and regional organizations. Event organizers say participants can expect to see up to 100 different organizations at this job fair. A few of the industries the organizations are a part of include information technology, skill trades and apprenticeship programs, construction trades, retail, and business services. According to the event organizers, people attending the career expo should arrive dressed professionally and with several copies of their resumes or portfolios. The career expo will be on Thursday, June 23, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UWM Sports Complex located at 867 S Blvd E in Pontiac. For additional information and to register for the event, visit here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO