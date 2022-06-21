2 dead after crash involving cars & semi on I-94 in Taylor

Two people have died from their injuries after a crash and fire involving cars and a semi along I-94 Tuesday morning in Taylor.

According to Michigan State Police, a sedan came up behind a pickup truck and hit the pickup truck in the left lane, sending it into the semi.

The sedan and the pickup came to rest on the side of I-94 between Telegraph and Beech Daly, and both caught on fire.

When troopers arrived, the driver of the pickup was already out of the car with severe burns, and the driver of the sedan was removed with severe burns.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The highway opened back up just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.