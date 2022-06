Tell us a little about yourself. Sweetwater County has been my home for the past 36 years. The first 10 years were spent in Green River before moving to Rock Springs. Both communities have so much to offer young families, and having been born in Wyoming, my children and grandchildren benefited from the strong leadership of our local government and our exceptional education system. I, too, have benefited from Wyoming’s superior educational system by obtaining an Associate’s Degree from Western Wyoming Community College, and two Bachelor’s Degrees and a Master’s Degree from the University of Wyoming.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO