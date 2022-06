Meow Wolf announced the relocation of their iconic Vortex Music Festival back in April with the venue being kept under wraps. Monday morning, the collective along with Live Nation announced the music festival will take place in a brand-new event grounds called ‘The Junk Yard’ in the heart of Denver. If the Junk Yard is anything like the immersive Meow Wolf, Denver is in for a treat as the three-day outdoor festival experience will be the first event held in the new venue and the first time Vortex will grace Denver with its festivities.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO