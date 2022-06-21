Man accused of shooting at car full of kids after driver honked horn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man is facing five counts of aggravated assault after police say he fired shots toward a car with several children inside because the driver honked her horn at him.

Investigators said William Hines, 29, also got out of his car, pointed a gun at the driver, and followed her to a nearby gas station.

The incident happened on Third Street, near Horn Lake Road in February, but Hines was just booked in the Shelby County Jail on Sunday.

Police said Hines was driving a blue charger when he fired several shots at a car with two women and three children inside.

The victim’s vehicle was not hit, but she told police Hines pulled in front of her on Third Street, got out of his vehicle, pointed a gun directly at them, and demanded they get out of the vehicle.

The victim said that’s when she drove around Hines and pulled into a Valero Station in the 3400 block of Third Street.

She said Hines followed her to the gas station and she ran inside the business for help. The woman said Hines followed her into the convenience store but left after she yelled at him.

Police said they were able to get video of the incident from several locations and Hines was developed as a suspect after the victim spotted him at a local school.

Hines has also been charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is locked up on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.

Court records show Hines was arrested twice in 2018 for driving with a revoked driver’s license and expired tags but was never prosecuted.

