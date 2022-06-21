ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 men shot at Bronx basketball court

By Adam Warner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A shooting at a Bronx basketball court on Monday night left two men wounded, police said.

The men were shot just after 9:30 p.m. at Courtlandt Avenue and E. 158th Street in the Melrose section.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, while the other man had a graze wound to his head, police said.

The victims, ages 38 and 43, were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. Police sources told the Daily News that they may have been bystanders.

A Honda CR-V fled on Courtlandt Avenue after the shooting, according to police.

Citizen App video shows a large NYPD response outside of the Jackson Houses.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been reported.

The shooting led to a heavy police response at Courtlandt Avenue and E. 158th Street overnight. Photo credit Citizen App

