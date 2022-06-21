ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 inductees in 2022 El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame have lengthy sports resume with Sun City

By Aaron A. Bedoya, El Paso Times
The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is here.

Established Feb. 4, 1955, the hall honors El Paso's most accomplished individuals in the field of athletics; it's in its 67th year.

Almost 400 Hall of Famers have their ceremonial plaques circling the concourse of the Don Haskins Center.

Among the 2022 inductees are Jim Bowden, Steven Lee and Kenny Lucero.

The individuals were selected by the Hall of Fame Committee members, and the induction ceremony will be June 22 at the Radisson Hotel.

Jim Bowden

Dr. Jim Bowden was the leading scorer on the 1976 state championship Eastwood boys basketball team and a member of the UTEP men’s basketball team 1976-80. He is a contributor to many civic projects in the community for the less fortunate and is also an outstanding tri-athlete.

Steven Lee

Steven Lee was an outstanding high school running back at Austin High School and led the state in rushing in 1985 with 2,625 yards and nine touchdowns including a one-game record of 419 rushing yards. Had a stellar college football career at Angelo State where he is in the college’s Hall of Honor. He is currently the girls basketball coach at Pebble Hills High School.

Kenny Lucero

Kenny Lucero was an outstanding cross country and track athlete at Coronado High School and was first-team All State in 1986. At UTEP, he was a three-time WAC Conference 5,000 meter champion outdoors and indoors and was an NCAA All-American. He is currently a running coach at Americas.

