Man charged with beating girlfriend in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man free on bond on charges that he assaulted paramedics is back in the Mahoning County Jail on charges he beat his girlfriend so bad she may require nasal surgery.

Dustin James, 37, of Shields Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Sunday on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned later today in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

Police were called about 6:50 p.m. Sunday to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman, where a woman who lives with James told officers they got into an argument but she could not remember what the argument was about.

James flipped over a table and tried to hit the woman so she ran out of her apartment, reports said. Reports said James knocked her down and James began hitting her. The woman blacked out and she woke up she was covered with blood, reports said.

Reports said James changed her clothes and apologized to her. A family member took them both to the hospital.

Hospital personnel told police the victim has a nasal fracture that may require surgery at a later date, reports said. She also had swelling on her nose, which appeared broken, an eye and her arm was bruised, reports said.

James is free on $20,000 bond after being charged in December with assaulting a paramedic when he was being revived during a drug overdose.

Reports say that the paramedics were in the process of reviving James from a drug overdose when he removed a needle from one of the EMS worker’s hands as they were trying to inject him with Narcan. Reports state that James put the victim’s right hand behind her back and put her on the floor next to the gurney.

Reports then state that James attempted to stab the victim with the contaminated syringe.

James is scheduled for a June 29 pretrial hearing in common pleas court on that case.

