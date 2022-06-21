ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Teenage girl injured in Southside Elmira shooting, police seek suspects

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 3 days ago

Elmira police are looking for suspects after a teenage girl was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on the city's Southside.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Franklin Street around 3:20 p.m. for a report of several people shooting in the street.

Witnesses said several people and vehicles left the scene, police said.

Police located evidence of the shooting and also found two vehicles believed to be involved several blocks away.

During the search, officers found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound, which wasn't believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Public safety: Elmira police ID victim killed in weekend shooting on West Clinton St.

For subscribers: It's Strawberry Festival by name, but 41 years later it celebrates the Village of Owego

Milestones: Coming Wednesday: How Agnes' destruction 50 years ago changed the Southern Tier forever

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Franklin Street, and recovered more than a dozen spent shell casings fired from multiple weapons, according to police.

Investigators also recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene.

Police believe the people involved in the shooting were known to each other and that this wasn't a random incident. The investigation is continuing and nobody has been arrested.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.

Elmira police were assisted in the investigation by New York State Police and the Chemung County Sheriff's Office.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Teenage girl injured in Southside Elmira shooting, police seek suspects

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Owego man arrested for allegedly killing woman in her home

UPDATE: An Owego man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in her home earlier this month. John Prentice, 40, was arrested on June 23 by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the murder of 62-year-old Laurie Hawthorne. The Sheriff’s Office started the investigation on June 19 when deputies were […]
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Murder Charged in Death of Town of Tioga Woman

A day after Tioga County Sheriff's officials requested the public's help in piecing together information concerning the discovery of an Owego-area woman's body Sheriff Gary Howard is announcing an arrest for murder. In a news release issued late in the afternoon Thursday, authorities announced they had arrested a neighbor in...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Sheriff: Call threatening shooting prompts police response at Watkins Glen Elementary School

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Elementary School has been evacuated after a staff member received a call allegedly threatening a shooting on the last day of school, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey said that his department, Watkins Glen Police, and New York State Police all […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego man charged with murder of Tioga woman

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego man is charged with murder. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 40-year-old John Prentice, Junior on Thursday. Prentice’s arrest comes four days after the body of a woman was found in a house on Campbell Hill Road in the town of Tioga. Deputies say 62-year-old Laurie Hawthorne was shot twice.
OWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Chemung, NY
City
Elmira, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man hits officers and hospital staff members

A Cortland man was arrested Monday evening after he hit police officers and hospital staff members that led to some injuries, according to a city police report. According to the report, city police and ambulance staff took Frank J. Deangles to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Monday evening. According to city detective lieutenant Dan Edwards, Deangles was brought to the hospital due to “mental health issues.”
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Illegal shotgun, rifles found on Cortland man

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland man is behind bars after police found an illegal weapon. Cortland Police say James Wright crashed his vehicle into a tree on Rickard Street Tuesday. They say two rifles and a sawed-off shotgun were found in his possession. The barrel of the shotgun...
CORTLAND, NY
FL Radio Group

Police Investigating 15-Year-Old Shot in Elmira

A 15-year-old was shot in Elmira Monday afternoon. Police say the teen was struck after several people were reportedly firing at each other in the area of the 2-HUNDRED block of Franklin Street. WENY television reports a search warrant executed at a nearby home turned up more than a dozen spent shell casings fired from multiple weapons and a semi-automatic handgun.
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Murray
FingerLakes1

Man arrested after punching individual in Montour Falls

Police say a Beaver Dams man was arrested after a physical altercation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah C.A. Wakeman, 18, for assault. Charges allege that Wakeman punched an individual in the mouth. Wakeman will appear in the Village of Montour Falls Court...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Burdett man arrested for assaulting woman

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a woman earlier this month, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 10, 2022 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that Ross […]
BURDETT, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man gets into accident, arrested for possession of illegal weapons

A Cortland man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of illegal weapons following an accident, according to a city police report. According to the report, James D. Wright, of Cortland, got into an accident, hitting a tree near Rickard Street. When city police arrived on scene, Wright was discovered to be in possession of two rifles and a sawed-off shotgun.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

State Police Arrest Cortland Man Using Counterfeit Bills

Yesterday, The City of Cortland Police Department responded to the Kleen Korner laundry mat to a report of someone passing counterfeit $20 bills. When officers arrived they were alerted by the New York State Police outside the City of Cortland they had arrested a man passing counterfeit money at the Kwik Fill in Cortlandville, allegedly $100 bills in that incident.
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New York State Police#Violent Crime
whcuradio.com

Troopers seeking two in alleged burglary at Antlers Restaurant

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are investigating a burglary at an Ithaca-area restaurant. Reports say two people broke into Antlers Restaurant on Route 3666 in Varna around 6:15 Tuesday morning, stealing a safe. In surveillance footage posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, faces are not clear but two people are seen. One is wearing a red plaid shirt and black pants, the other a black hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt sticking out.
FL Radio Group

“Violent Threat” Received by Watkins Glen School District on Thursday

The following release was issued by Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey regarding a threat received Thursday by the Watkins Glen School District:. “On June 23, 2022 at about 12:52 PM a staff member from the Watkins Glen School District contacted a School Resource Officer from the Watkins Glen Police Department and advised this Officer that the school just received a violent threat via phone. Officers immediately responded to the school and advised the Schuyler County Communication Center of such threat and requested any and all available units in Schuyler County to respond and assist.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Police Investigate Death of Owego-Area Woman

Authorities in Tioga County have launched an investigation into the death of a woman who lived near Owego. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, investigators are seeking information regarding the death of 62-year-old Laurie Hawthorne. According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Hawthorne resided at 184 Campbell Hill...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsChannel 36

Four Men in Elmira Arrested On Multiple Weapons Charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Four men, two of them teens, have been arrested on multiple weapons charges after a traffic stop on the southside of Elmira early Tuesday morning. EPD officers conducted a traffic stop at around 12:40 AM Tuesday morning near South Main Street. During the stop, officers found...
ELMIRA, NY
FingerLakes1

Man charged in Montour Falls for a false inspection certificate

A Painted Post man was arrested on June 7 for a vehicle violation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trevon L. Wallace, 25 for having a false inspection certificate. Wallace was stopped on State Route 14 in the Village of Montour Falls and charged.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1

Woman arrested on multiple warrants after traffic stop in Cayuta

Police took a Lansing woman into custody on multiple warrants. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leann Magee, 40, of Lansing on warrants from Tompkins County and the City of Auburn. Charges stem from a vehicle stop on State Route 224 in the Town...
CAYUTA, NY
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

646
Followers
238
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy