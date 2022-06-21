ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia man killed in York County wreck

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
A 68-year-old Gastonia man died Friday in a car wreck in York, South Carolina.

William Bradley was driving near the intersection of Charlotte Highway and Campbell Road on Friday, June 17, when he left the roadway, hit a culvert, crossed Campbell Road and struck a tree. His vehicle caught fire and Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the wreck.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

