Gastonia man killed in York County wreck

A 68-year-old Gastonia man died Friday in a car wreck in York, South Carolina.

William Bradley was driving near the intersection of Charlotte Highway and Campbell Road on Friday, June 17, when he left the roadway, hit a culvert, crossed Campbell Road and struck a tree. His vehicle caught fire and Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the wreck.