A GM supplier manufacturing warehouse in Lansing Delta Township, Michigan caught on fire yesterday, raising concerns of possible production delays. According to a report from local NBC affiliate WILX 10, a fire broke out at Ryder Integrated Logistics Monday afternoon, creating a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles around. Firefighter crews worked to quickly contain the fire, with personnel onsite breaking down walls through the late afternoon to ensure that the wall insulation was not still on fire.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO