Detroit, MI

1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at east side Detroit park

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — A 24-year-old man is dead, another man is in critical condition and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a park on the city's east side. Police said...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 4

Maja
5d ago

FALLENFallen oh forsaken peopleFor WE WILL Destroy Ourselves for lack of knowledge,Once you start to Acknowledge Whats upon those TakeHeed Detroit Chicago St Louis ETC Etc etc

Reply
2
 

ClickOnDetroit.com

Shooter fires at man, woman driving away from Detroit apartment complex, killing 1

DETROIT – Police have taken a person into custody who is accused of shooting at a man and a woman Sunday night, killing one of them on Detroit’s west side. According to officials, at around 11 p.m. Sunday night, a man and a woman were shot while driving away from an apartment complex at 6 Mile Road and Telegraph Road. The two were reportedly able to continue driving, and reached the area of Grand River Avenue and Grayfield Street about one mile away before crashing.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Man shot on the Lodge Freeway overnight; currently stable

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday. Troopers were sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for a man who said he was shot on the freeway. He was leaving a party at 1:20 a.m. on Outer Dr near...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Chesterfield Twp. police investigating after body found in drainage area

Chesterfield Township — An investigation is underway after a body was found Sunday in a drainage area, police said. A 27-year-old Ann Arbor resident was walking on Gratiot near 22 Mile at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday when he discovered the body lying among heavily overgrown vegetation, according to authorities. He called the police to the location.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit mom charged after 3-year-old boy found in freezer

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of the 3-year-old boy who was found in a freezer by Detroit police officers was arraigned Sunday at the 36th District Court. On June 24 at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 12760 block of Monte Vista for a wellness check on a child. The officers found the 3-year-old's body in the freezer, police said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest truck driver after Luna Pier gas station's cash register stolen

Luna Pier — The phrase "crime doesn't pay" may not register for a Toledo man accused of stealing a gas station's cash drawer. Michigan State Police said Sunday troopers with its Monroe Post were called at about 1:30 a.m. to a gas station at 4180 Luna Pier Road near Interstate 75 for a report of an armed robbery. The caller said a man fled the store with the business's cash register.
LUNA PIER, MI
Black Enterprise

Brave Detroit Dad Pushes Gunman Away While Holding 7-Month-Old Baby

On Father’s Day, a Michigan man fought off a gunman while holding his seven-month-old baby, and it was all caught on surveillance video. WXYZ reported that the frightening assault took place just before 6 pm Sunday, June 19 at the Valero gas station on Detroit’s west side. The video shows a 25-year-old father and his baby in the store when an assailant approaches the gas station in a white tank top, tan bucket hat, and long khaki shorts.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police: Body Of 3-Year-Old Boy Found In Freezer, Mother Arrested

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found Friday morning in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home. Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body while conducting a welfare check at the house where five other children lived, Police Chief James White told reporters. It was not immediately clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer. White did not describe the state of decomposition. “This case has shocked me, shocked our investigators,” he said....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

18-year-old man dead after Ypsilanti Township shooting

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man has died after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in Ypsilanti Township. Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1000 block of S. Harris Road at 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a shooting victim, 18-year-old Sean Longoria. Longoria was taken to a hospital,...
YPSILANTI, MI

