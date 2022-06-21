1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at east side Detroit park

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found Friday morning in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home. Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body while conducting a welfare check at the house where five other children lived, Police Chief James White told reporters. It was not immediately clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer. White did not describe the state of decomposition. “This case has shocked me, shocked our investigators,” he said....

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO