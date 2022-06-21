ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bolts Hedman ‘We Had To Win, Got To Do It Again’

By Rock Riley
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pjdQ_0gHCEFMx00

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Lightning star defenseman Victor Hedman didn’t mince words when he was asked how big of a win was it to beat the Colorado Avalanche and do it convincingly 6-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final?

“We know we had to win this game,” Hedman said. “It wasn’t an elimination game, but it was close to it.”

The Bolts were coming off an embarrassing 7-0 loss where goalie Victor Hedman looked mortal and their defense left Vassy, out to dry, as several players said. Not the case in Game 3. Vassy made 37 saves on 39 shots and was helped out by his defense. Hedman says it’s not about how many goals you win by or statistics at this point.

“You don’t look at the points this time of year,” Hedman said. “You look at the win sheet. So it doesn’t matter how you got it, you just wanna get it done.

None of the Tampa Bay Lightning players that spoke after the Game 3 victory were wanting to talk about three peating or celebrating such a convincing win, especially Hedman.

“Bottom line, we lost the first two and we can’t change that,” Hedman said. “We got in here, we needed a win and we got one. “We were more careful, made better plays with the puck, but obviously we’ve got to stay out of the box. Their power play is very good.”

The Avalanche lit the lamp two times in this game on the power play and for this series have five goals with the man advantage. Hedman once again doesn’t want to hear about numbers.

“At the end of the day, we got it done,” Hedman said.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri responds to Lightning coach Jon Cooper questioning OT goal

The Colorado Avalanche took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final over the Tampa Bay Lightning courtesy of a game-winning goal in overtime by Nazem Kadri to win Wednesday’s Game 4. However, there’s now a lot of drama surrounding Kadri’s goal. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper claimed in his postgame press conference that […] The post Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri responds to Lightning coach Jon Cooper questioning OT goal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco County Teen Who Was Missing For Five Days Found Safe

  PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Julieonna Borghardt, a missing-runaway 14-year-old has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Julieonna Borghardt, a missing-runaway 14-year-old. Deputies say that Borghardt is 5’5”, approx. 130 lbs., with curly blonde hair and blue
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Hedman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolts#The Colorado Avalanche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy