Brick, NJ

Brick residents question flooding impact of proposed Breton Wood development

By Amanda Oglesby, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

BRICK  - Would developing the last forested parcel of a Brick neighborhood known as Breton Woods lead to flooding of the surrounding community?

The question was at the center of Monday's municipal Planning Board hearing, where developer D.R. Horton made its case to develop "The Havens at Metedeconk." The meeting was the fifth on the 59-home proposal before the Planning Board; the first meeting was held in March.

The property currently is owned by the Church of the Visitation on Mantoloking Road, which has agreed to sell the property for an undisclosed amount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ovzg_0gHCE99q00

Monday's meeting focused on testimony from engineer Leanne R. Hoffman and geologist James Ward, who represented D.R. Horton. The two said the quick-draining quality of the area's sandy soil and a stormwater management system built throughout the proposed four- and five-bedroom house community would be sufficient to prevent water from running off into neighboring properties.

They also proposed using porous pavement throughout the neighborhood to absorb stormwater. The roadway material would require special maintenance from township public works employees if the Planning Board approves the project.

In 2021, the New Jersey began requiring developers to use "green infrastructure" to help manage stormwater runoff and recharge groundwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5b9Q_0gHCE99q00

Neighbors, citing worries about flooding, questioned whether heavy construction equipment compacting the soil and removal of the forest would reduce stormwater absorption. Representatives of D.R. Horton said some reduction is expected with any type of development project.

Hoffman defended the proposed community's design, saying it represented the "poster child" for stormwater management and groundwater recharge goals set by the state.

After 3½ hours of testimony, the board scheduled an additional meeting to consider D.R. Horton's project. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 18 at Civic Plaza, 270 Chambers Bridge Road.

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers Brick, Barnegat and Lacey townships as well as the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

Comments / 1

Guest
3d ago

They also proposed using porous pavement throughout the neighborhood to absorb stormwater. The roadway material would require special maintenance from township public works employees if the Planning Board approves the project.We should have to pay with our tax money for people moving into large beautiful new homes? Wake up planning board.

Reply
4
 

