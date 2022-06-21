Annual Father's Day Concert at the center

Whether you prefer Broadway music from the early 1900s, the 60s hard rock of The Doors or newer Pixar Studio movie themes, the Somerset County Community Band performed its special music in the annual Father's Day concert Sunday afternoon.

The concert was performed on the lawn stage at Philip Dressler Center for the Arts in Somerset. The audience also got to enjoy a free ice cream sundae, compliments of the band.

The band is an affiliate of Laurel Arts. It was formed in 1989 and missed only one year of performing during COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. Members range from high school students to grandparents, and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Dave Breen at 814-701-1515 or photo@davebreen.com.