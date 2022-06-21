ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Annual Father's Day Concert at the center

By Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJ14n_0gHCE16200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTEYC_0gHCE16200

Whether you prefer Broadway music from the early 1900s, the 60s hard rock of The Doors or newer Pixar Studio movie themes, the Somerset County Community Band performed its special music in the annual Father's Day concert Sunday afternoon.

The concert was performed on the lawn stage at Philip Dressler Center for the Arts in Somerset. The audience also got to enjoy a free ice cream sundae, compliments of the band.

The band is an affiliate of Laurel Arts. It was formed in 1989 and missed only one year of performing during COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. Members range from high school students to grandparents, and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Dave Breen at 814-701-1515 or photo@davebreen.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Music and film festival to rock Brockway this Summer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Summer film festival is set to begin in Brockway with a rockin’ twist. The Rock’n’Reel Music and Film Festival will feature four days of live music from local artists and independently made films. The festival is being held at Fernwood Farmstead at 393 Neiger Road and will be free […]
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

“GHOSTS” interactive adventure coming to Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ghosts and ghouls might be for Halloween, but these “GHOSTS” are for every day of the week — and one is heading to Altoona. To celebrate the number one rated new show, GHOSTS, CBS is taking over cities across the country and The Alberta Haynes Museum will be right here in […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 24-26

The SummerSounds concert series will welcome Pittsburgh-based soul singer Billy Price for a show at 7 p.m. today in St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. A regular on area music stages, Price received a Legends of Pittsburgh Rock ’N Roll Award in 2016. His 2015 recording with Otis Clay, “This Time for Real,” received a 2016 Blues Music Award in the category of Soul Blues Album. His 2018 album, “Reckoning,” also was nominated for a BMA in the same category.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawn, PA
City
Somerset, PA
Somerset County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Somerset County, PA
Somerset, PA
Society
WTAJ

July Food Pantry dates in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona has announced the dates and times for their food pantry events. The Church is located at 315 40th Street in the Highland Park section of the city and the food pantry will be open from 1-3 p.m. on the scheduled dates: Tuesday, July 5 […]
ALTOONA, PA
Tribune-Review

Lawsuit settled in lawyer's death at Greensburg YMCA

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family members of a local attorney who was found dead in the sauna last year at the Greensburg YMCA has been settled. According to court records, a Westmoreland County judge on June 7 approved the agreement to end the litigation that claimed the facility was responsible for the March 15, 2021, death of lawyer David Robinson, who also served as a YMCA board member.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Lewis & Clark Circus arrives in Altoona this week

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Lewis & Clark circus is in town and taking Altoona by storm with seven several scheduled performances this week. The performances will be at the Logan Valley Mall starting on Thursday, June 23. On Thursday, the circus is scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. Then there will be two additional […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Thunder in the Valley 2022 full schedule

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rev up your motorcycles and get ready to head to Johnstown because the iconic Thunder in the Valley is officially here. Below is everything you need to know before you go. The annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown kicks off Thursday, June 23, and ends Sunday, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Hard Rock#The Band#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Doors#Laurel Arts
WTAJ

Meet Buc from the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Buc from the Central PA Humane Society. Buc is a yellow lab who is looking for his forever home. Check out the Central PA Humane Society’s Summer fundraiser on July 16th at the Roundhouse Rally. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. and the Battle of the Bands begin at 2 p.m.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Tools, fireworks stolen in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are investigating a theft of tools and fireworks from a trailer. The victim reported to the police that a large number of tools were stolen after the lock had been cut from his trailer. The thieves also managed to damage the trailer, according to the police report. The tools […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe's new party venue hopes to 'bring some culture'

Flamingo selfie walls and California-style lounge rooms aren’t commonplace in downtown Latrobe. That’s exactly why Emily Pasqualino included them in her new party venue. Pasqualino wants to “bring something different” with The Paper Heart Social Goods and Event Studios, a Ligonier Street business that serves as a venue space, shop and Airbnb.
LATROBE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer saves boy and father from flooded river in Blairsville

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — “I have three kids. I’d expect somebody — and hope somebody — would go in and help me out with my kids,” officer Andrew Ong said. Blairsville police officer Andrew Ong is a parent who said it may have just been instinct that kicked in the day a father and his son needed to be rescued from fast-rising water by the Riverfront Trail last month.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pixar
WTAJ

Take a look inside Just Jaks Pet Market

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It doesn’t matter what size, or breed you have — most people love caring for their pet! “The best reason to have a pet is to spoil them,” says Michael Mastalski Owner/Founder of Just Jaks Pet Market. In many cases –...
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

SIX INDUCTED INTO INDIANA COUNTY CHAMBER BUSINESS HALL OF FAME

Six people were inducted into the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame Thursday night at ceremonies held at the Indiana Country Club. (Janie McKirgan (accepting for Jimmy Stewart), Jack Delaney, Lori Gradwell (accepting for J.L. “Red” Douds, Elaine Judge (accepting for Rose Reschini), Louis Tate and Mark Zilner get ready for the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Photo by Kris Mellinger)
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford farm suffers damage from Wednesday night storm

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents are cleaning up at a farm that damaged barns and crops after the Wednesday night storms. The farm across from Bence’s Farm Equipment, owned by J. Roy Bence, suffered damage to multiple buildings, a metal corn crib and several roofs. Two doors on Bence’s main barn were torn off their […]
BEDFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Popular pierogie business prepares to open distribution center in Unity

In 2001, Terry Smith-Rawecki, her husband, Jan, and her mother got together to make about 30 dozen handmade pierogie to take to the farmers market in Ligonier. Gosia’s Pierogies sold out that afternoon, and by the end of that summer, they were bringing 90 dozen pierogies to the popular market.
LIGONIER, PA
WTAJ

Somerset man crashed motorcycle into electric fence, rushed to hospital

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was rushed to the hospital after crashing his Yamaha sports bike into an electric fence, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. According to PSP, the 41-year-old was traveling on New Centerville Road (Route 281) in Milford Township on June 10. At around 9:30 p.m. the driver lost control […]
SOMERSET, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crash near Mt. Pleasant sends driver to hospital

The male driver of a car involved in a one-vehicle crash along Route 31 was flown to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh late Wednesday, according to state police at Greensburg. The Honda Accord veered off the westbound lane of Route 31 after 9 p.m. and hit a tree along Laurelwood...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

936
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy