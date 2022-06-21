ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbridge, MA

Monday's local roundup: Gauthier, Landry lift Northbridge past Main South

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEcQJ_0gHCDv2K00

American Legion

Northbridge 10, Main South 6 : Tanner Gauthier was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Matt Landry was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three TBIs to power visiting Northbridge (5-1) past Main South (2-5).

Nicholas Artura singled and doubled for Northbridge, and Zach Feeney drove in two runs.

Jake O'Donnell and Braden McLoughlin (double, 2 RBIs) each had three hits to lead Main South, while Declan Hughes and Jake Hale each drove in two runs.

Northborough 10, Leominster 2 : Cam Ayotte was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Jayden Yee was 2 for 4 with one RBI and Joe Russell drove in a pair to lead host Northborough (2-4) past Leominster (4-3).

Leominster's Michael Cooper doubled and scored, while Tony Salvatelli and Danny Wright each drove in runs.

Milford 15, Sturbridge 2 : Noah Curley was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, Andrew Denison was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Evan Cornelius was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three runs and two RBIs as host Milford (4-1) rolled past Sturbridge (0-7).

Nick Koch struck out five and allowed one earned run over five innings for Milford, while Scott Pagliuca and Sean McGee each had two hits.

Ryan Kelly and Devin Krochmalcnyckyj doubled for Sturbridge.

Paul N. Johnson Senior Ruth

Millbury 7, Holden 0 : Marc Garabedian (double) and Sean Kelly each drove in two runs, while Nick Fadden (triple) and Aydan Blomiley each had two hits with an RBI to lead host Holden (3-6).

Dantley Yantin had two hits for Millbury (3-6), while Dan Palmer scattered four hits and struck out seven to earn the shutout.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's local roundup: Gauthier, Landry lift Northbridge past Main South

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
FITCHBURG, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Leominster group pursuing fourth casino region

A GROUP of Leominster business officials, with the help of former Senate president and now lobbyist Stan Rosenberg, is pursuing a long-shot, end-of-the-legislative-session bid to create a fourth casino region in Massachusetts in northern Worcester County. Under current state law, there are three casino regions in Massachusetts. The A and...
LEOMINSTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northbridge, MA
Sports
City
Milford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Northbridge, MA
City
Leominster, MA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat the Most Incredible Greek Food in Boston

Greek food is hands down one of my favorite foods. There is so much to love: the olives, the Feta cheese, the pita bread, and the various dips and spreads. I’m always on the lookout for good Greek restaurants. While visiting the city, I was craving Greek food, so I scoped out the best Greek restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Summer kicks off in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH — Cloudy skies didn't stop the fun at Ellsworth McAfee Park Wednesday during the Be Well Northborough Summer Kickoff Event for Northborough residents, families and employees to celebrate the start of summer and learn about the services the town has to offer. Popcorn, nine bounce houses, yard games...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Rbi#Sturbridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s Winchester home hits the market

Less than a week after being hired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Knights, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is getting ready to leave Boston behind. Cassidy, who was abruptly dumped from the B’s earlier this month, is listing the Winchester home he and his wife, Julie, bought in 2017 for $2 million, according to MLS data. The couple chose the home for their family after searching high and low for the perfect plot to add a backyard hockey rink to — a luxury that may be hard to recreate in the Sin City heat.
WINCHESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy