ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Coachella Valley's free things to do in summer 2022 include museums, movies and concerts

By Laine Henry, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt4Wd_0gHCDu9b00

Summer in the Coachella Valley has arrived. And this year, along with the heat, the season is ushering in a wave of inflation.

As the price of just about everything rises, residents and tourists alike could use some free things to do. We've put together a list of local cultural institutions with free admission days — or free events — taking place this summer.

Palm Springs Art Museum

Every Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., the Palm Springs Art Museum opens its doors with free admission, funded by the City of Palm Springs. Visitors have the opportunity to walk around the museum and on-site exhibitions. For more information, go to psmuseum.org.

The Annenberg Theater at Palm Springs Art Museum will be hosting a free summer film series dubbed "Cine Mexicano," featuring influential films that celebrate Mexican culture. The series begins on Thursday, June 30, with "El Ángel Exterminador," followed by "Y Tu Mamá También" on Thursday, July 28; "La Camarista" on Thursday, Aug. 25; and "499" on Thursday, Sept. 29. The films begin at 6 p.m. and will be in Spanish with English subtitles. For more information and to reserve a seat, go to store.psmuseum.org/summer-film-series .

Palm Springs Art Museum: 101 Museum Drive, Palm Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SE9xh_0gHCDu9b00

Palm Springs Art Museum also presents the Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden on the grounds adjacent to The Galen in Palm Desert. The four-acre garden features 14 outdoor sculptures and over 60 desert plants. Visitors can access the gardens for free every day from sunrise to sunset. For more information, go to psmuseum.org/visit/palm-desert .

Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Gardens: 72-567 Highway 111, Palm Desert

La Quinta Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IMqw_0gHCDu9b00

The La Quinta Museum showcases the history and cultural arts of La Quinta through two exhibit galleries. The first gallery focuses on local history, featuring the Cahuilla Indians, The Desert Club and The La Quinta Hotel. The second gallery has revolving exhibits that change every three to four months. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with free admission. For more information, go to playinlaquinta.com/arts-culture/la-quinta-museum .

La Quinta Museum: 77-885 Avenida Montezuma, La Quinta

Cabazon Cultural Museum

The Cabazon Cultural Museum allows visitors to walk in the footsteps of the ancient Cahuilla people. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with no admission fee.

Cabazon Cultural Museum: 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio

VillageFest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjAAy_0gHCDu9b00

VillageFest on Palm Canyon Drive takes place every Thursday at 7 p.m. The free street festival features vendor booths ranging from clothing to food. For more information, go to villagefest.org

VillageFest: Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Certified Farmers Market

The Certified Farmers Market will be holding indoor markets from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 1. The market has free admission and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, go to certifiedfarmersmarkets.org .

Palm Springs Pavilion: 401 S. Pavilion Way, Palm Springs

College of the Desert Street Fair

College of the Desert hosts a weekly Street Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. The free fair offers locals and visitors an open-air, shaded shopping experience, along with over a thousand items for sale. For more information, go to codaastreetfair.com .

College of the Desert: 43-500 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert

The Rock Yard

The Rock Yard outdoor concert stage hosts various tribute bands each weekend. The free concerts take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. The band line-up can be viewed at fantasyspringsresort.com. Ages 18-plus.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino: 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway., Indio

Palm Springs Cultural Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHFqL_0gHCDu9b00

The Palm Springs Cultural Center, partnered with the City of Palm Springs, P.S. Resorts and the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, is hosting free monthly Marilyn Monroe movies in the Palm Springs Downtown Park. The series began June 15 with "The Seven Year Itch," and will be followed by "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" on Wednesday, July 20, and "Some Like It Hot" on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The screenings begin at 8 p.m. There will be a special appearance at each event by The Marilyns of Palm Springs.

Downtown Park Palm Springs: Across the street from the Palm Springs Art Museum

Backstreet Art District

The Backstreet Art District hosts First Wednesday Art Walks every first Wednesday of the month. Visitors can stroll through 13 unique galleries and studios while enjoying live entertainment, food offerings and beverages. The summer art walks take place from 5 to 8 p.m. July 6, Aug. 3 and Sept. 7. For more information, go to backstreetartdistrict.com .

Backstreet Art District: 2600 S. Cherokee Way, Palm Springs

Joshua Tree National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imQHO_0gHCDu9b00

Joshua Tree National Park will celebrate the Great American Outdoors Act Signing Day on Thursday, Aug. 4. All National Park Services sites will have free admission on this day. Other fees, such as camping and Keys Ranch tour fees, will still be charged. For more information, go to nps.gov/jotr/planyourvisit/fees.htm .

Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center: 6554 Park Blvd., Joshua Tree

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley's free things to do in summer 2022 include museums, movies and concerts

Comments / 1

Related
palisadesnews.com

Palisades Italian Restaurant Opens Location in Palm Desert

Porta Via now openat at 73100 El Paseo in Palm Desert. Porta Via has been growing steadily as a restaurant chain thanks to their ubiquitous presence and their celebrity fans. The restaurant is taking the step of opening yet another location, this time in the Coachella Valley as reported by Eater Los Angeles.
PALM DESERT, CA
BoardingArea

Review: JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

For a quick long weekend getaway with family, I decided to visit the Palm Springs area. Given that it is June, I was a bit worried about the weather as Palm Springs summers are often 110 degrees. Luckily, the time I visited was in the high 90’s. A few years back, I stayed at the Marriott Desert Springs 1 Villas and really enjoyed my stay. At the Marriott Villas, we were granted access to utilize the JW Marriott’s pools which were nice. So, I decided it was time to try the JW Marriott Desert Springs out for an overnight stay as well.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Grand opening date set for Palm Springs mac & cheese restaurant

I Heart Mac & Cheese -- a fast-casual restaurant offering mac & cheese dishes, grilled cheese sandwiches and other fare with health-conscious options -- announced today it will hold a grand opening on June 29 for its new Palm Springs eatery.    "We have been under construction for many months and have worked with the The post Grand opening date set for Palm Springs mac & cheese restaurant appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indio, CA
Entertainment
Palm Springs, CA
Lifestyle
City
Palm Desert, CA
La Quinta, CA
Government
Palm Desert, CA
Lifestyle
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Government
Palm Desert, CA
Government
Indio, CA
Government
City
La Quinta, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Palm Desert, CA
Entertainment
City
Cabazon, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Indio, CA
La Quinta, CA
Lifestyle
City
Joshua Tree, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Palm Springs, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Morongo Casino to Hold Job Fairs in July

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host job recruitment fairs next month, seeking to fill 150 positions.    The first hiring event is scheduled for July 5, followed by an additional fair on July 19. The July 5 event is slated from noon to 2 p.m., while the July 19 career fair The post Morongo Casino to Hold Job Fairs in July appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Treasure Sale at the Asistencia

The Redlands Conservancy's Treasure Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 24, Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, at the Asistencia on Barton Road. The treasures are, well, treasures. All manner of long-held and treasured items have been donated to the conservancy for the sale.
REDLANDS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Coachella Valley#Art Galleries#Sculpture Garden#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Havingfun#Movie Info#Mexican
KVCR NEWS

Coming next year to Riverside: a one-stop shop for Inland Empire homeless residents

Project Legacy is being built in Downtown Riverside by the non-profit TruEvolution. When complete, the facility will offer 48 beds in five houses. "In the center of the campus is a 5,000 square foot commercial building, that is going to be not only our headquarters but where we are going to provide all of our social and clinical services," said TruEvolution CEO Gabriel Maldonado.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands of SCE customers temporarily left without power in Cathedral City

A power outage in Cathedral City left more 7,600 customers without power at one point Wednesday afternoon, according to Southern California Edison. Power was back to all but five customers by 5:30 p.m. The outage also affected businesses in the area of Vista Chino and Landau, including a CVS pharmacy. There is no word on The post Thousands of SCE customers temporarily left without power in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Unique home on Fern Avenue was built in 1905

In the winter of 1905, permit #498 was approved to build a new 1½-story residence at 121 E. Fern Ave. in the Atwood and Ford #1 Tract on lot 12. The home would measure approximately 34-by-48 feet and consist of seven rooms. Mr. Fredrick T. Harris was the first owner and architect of this one-of-a-kind home.
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Brush fire burns near East Palm Canyon Drive bridge in Palm Springs

Firefighters were able to contain a brush fire in Palm Springs. The fire burned on E Palm Canyon Drive and Southridge Drive, just off the E Palm Canyon Bridge. Brush and trees burned just off the side of the road, leading to a road closure in the area. Roads were back open by around 7:30 The post Brush fire burns near East Palm Canyon Drive bridge in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA.com

‘They appeared to be having a party while doing it’: Redlands Theatre Festival reeling after being struck by vandals

Late Friday night, vandals damaged the props and sets of the Redlands Theatre Festival in Prospect Park, the festival’s supporters say. Members had just celebrated their 50th anniversary hours before the destruction. Candice Stewart, creative director of the festival, surveyed the damage. “That was completely smashed in. Doors were...
REDLANDS, CA
CalMatters

California students capture images of school life during COVID

As part of the “Student Reflections: Looking Back on School during COVID” series, students in each community were given disposable cameras to document their own experiences. They photographed their friends, classrooms, changing mask mandates, recess, after school activities and senior prom.  On what it was like for her students to take pictures for the project, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

Monsoonal moisture moves east ahead of weekend

A hot and humid day in the desert with dew point temperatures in the 50s and high temperatures near 109°. Clear skies will be seen around the Coachella Valley this evening with a sunset time of 8:00 p.m. Good news! Monsoonal moisture is moving east and drier air will...
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

Elderly couple rescued after becoming dehydrated on Indio hiking trail

An elderly couple was rescued from a hiking trail in Indio Thursday just before Noon. The initial call to first responders took place just before Noon at the Indio Hills Badlands Trailhead, which is located on Ave 42 and Golf Center Parkway. CAL FIRE deployed a team to find the couple. They were brought down The post Elderly couple rescued after becoming dehydrated on Indio hiking trail appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy