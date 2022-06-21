Portion of Hanthorn Road closed today

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners have approved a change in infrastructure to the Breese Rd. bridge in Shawnee, located above the Ottawa River. Allen County Deputy Engineer Ronald Meyer said the department plans to clean up the bridge and create a new concrete deck. The changes to the bridge...
LIMA — The eastern side of the intersection of Main Street and Market Street will be closed to thru traffic on Monday, June 27, 2022 for approximately 5 days. According to the engineering department, work on the road will begin with construction of the center island of the modern single-lane roundabout at the intersection.
HARROD — The monthly recycling planned in Harrod and Auglaize Township has been canceled due to construction. People in those areas are recommended to go to the Lafayette and Jackson Township recycling event from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in the parking lot east of the Lafayette-Jackson Township Fire Department, 215 E. Sugar St., Lafayette.
BLUFFTON — Moving a barn is a huge endeavor. The Swiss Homestead, also known as the Schumacher House, offers a glimpse into the lives of Swiss immigrants in portions of Allen and Putnam counties known as the Settlement. Now the Swiss Community Historical Society of the Bluffton and Pandora...
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Health Department in Wapakoneta will hold a car seat class starting at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at 813 Defiance St., Wapakoneta. Call 419-738-3410 to determine eligibility and to sign up.
Allen County residents don't have to go far if they want to get a craft beer. Outskirts Brew Company & Dive is now open and has served customers for the past two weeks, and are looking forward to serving even more in the weeks to come. The brewery has a...
Progress is being made on the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and park. Footers are being dug for the restroom building and will soon be dug for the amphitheater itself. The dry weather has made it ideal for digging and the project is on schedule. If the workforce stays available and the weather cooperates, phase one of the construction project should be done by the fall.
700 block of Woodward Avenue, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Tuesday. 1100 block of South Union Street, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Tuesday. 900 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — Police responded Tuesday to the report of an assault. 600...
LIMA — Emergency training will be held today at the Lima Refinery. Cenovus Energy plans to conduct this full-scale training along with the local Shawnee Township Fire Department and the Allen County Emergency Management Agency. Both teams will be visible to the public along the Ottawa River in Shawnee Township. The exercise will allow the testing and improvement of emergency response to the Refinery.
VAN WERT — According to County EMA director Rick McCoy, county residents are continuing to clean up this week after a powerful derecho caused a path of storm damage through Allen County, Indiana, Adams County, Indiana and Van Wert County late last Monday, June 13. The storm began as...
Downtown Spencerville will hold its 2022 Spencerville Summerfest at S. Broadway St. This year’s events will feature fireworks and a parade, a car show, craft and vendor show, rides, games, food, and an entertainment tent. Final ‘Party in the Park’. 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday. This is...
LIMA — Lima/Allen County Regional Planning Commission is a voluntary association of delegates interested in understanding and addressing the needs of Allen County. The LACRPC has established a plan known as the 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan. It includes a list of 137 projects, resulting in over $238.5 million in infrastructure investment.
WAPAKONETA — The St. Joseph Fourth of July Festival will run 4 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, July 3 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, July 4 at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta. Events include putter golf, games of skill and chance, children’s games, pony rides,...
ODOT has announced road work in our region. In Hardin County this week, U.S. 68 between the city of Kenton and the Hancock County line and State Route 31 between the city of Kenton and the Union County line will have lane restrictions for berming operations. In Wyandot county State...
Jennifer L. Coil, Continental, was granted a divorce from Andrew C. Poucher, Paulding. They were married July 18 2019 in Paulding County and have one child. Aaron J. Stringer, 23, Lima, pleaded guilty to drug abuse/possession. Sentence: $150 fine, six-months license suspension. Norfolk Southern Railroad, Fort Wayne, Ind., pleaded no...
June 16 — Kaylia Sexton and Rick Oliver II, Lima, boy; Samantha Wilch and Brian Jones, Lima, boy. June 17 — Bryanna and Jacob Cox, Waynesfield, girl. June 22 — Ashley Boyd and Ryan Kraft, Spencerville, boy. Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center. June 20 — Candice...
Hunter M. Gessel, 24, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Honesti R. Mayes, 19, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $100 fine. Andre N. McCoy, 18, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
Five people were transported from the scene of a two-car crash in Putnam County late Thursday afternoon. First responders and a pair of life flight helicopters were called to the scene at County Road D and Road 2, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Initial indications are that one person had to be extricated, with two adults and three children transported from the scene. The Findlay Post of the State Highway Patrol says that they just left the scene around 9 p.m. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available from law enforcement.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The gas station at Walmart in Jefferson Pointe has run out of gas. The gas station is Murphy USA at 1716 Apple Glen Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. An attendant said the truck that refills the pumps was supposed to arrive around 4 p.m., but as of 7 p.m., it had not. It’s unknown when the pumps will be refilled.
