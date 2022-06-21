Portion of Hanthorn Road closed today

Five people were transported from the scene of a two-car crash in Putnam County late Thursday afternoon. First responders and a pair of life flight helicopters were called to the scene at County Road D and Road 2, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Initial indications are that one person had to be extricated, with two adults and three children transported from the scene. The Findlay Post of the State Highway Patrol says that they just left the scene around 9 p.m. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available from law enforcement.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO