ZTE Axon 40 Ultra now available to buy

While plenty of retailers and carriers are offering deals on Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 phones, many will require you to get locked into a 24- or 36-month contract and pay it off in installments. If you're looking to own your phone outright, unlocked with no strings attached, buying from Samsung directly is the way to go. Samsung is currently offering some great deals that allow you to grab a new S22 for as low as just $100. We'll break down the different offers below, but note that there is no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available.

