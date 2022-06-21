ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra now available to buy

By Roland Hutchinson
 3 days ago
ZTE has announced that its new Axon 40 Ultra smartphone is now available to buy, the handset will retail for £709 in the UK $799 in the USA, and €829 in Europe. The handset was made official earlier this month and from today the device...

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

