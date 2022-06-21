ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

First Listen: L. Young "Ain't Gonna Waste Your Time"

soultracks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(June 21, 2022) L. Young has demonstrated that he knows how to serenade a woman through music that combines old style romance with new school swagger. The Louisville native has the vocal chops to croon, as the viral videos of him...

www.soultracks.com

Comments / 0

soultracks.com

First Listen: St. Jaimz pours out his heart on "You Shoulda Told Me"

(June 23, 2022) Occasionally, you hear stories about how young children must survive in whatever way they can. For Stanley James, crafting music kept him afloat living in a hard knocks Chicago, Illinois neighborhood as a foster child. In his mid-teens, he found an apartment and eventually served in the military while furthering his music dreams.
CHICAGO, IL
soultracks.com

First Listen: A Temptations classic gets "slenderbodied"

(June 24, 2022) There aren't many songs more iconic than The Temptations 1971 #1 hit, "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)." The ballad became the incredible swan song for falsetto lead Eddie Kendricks, and, after "My Girl," perhaps the group's most revered cut. The creative indie pop duo, slenderbodies,...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: The Harlem Gospel Travelers deliver joyful hit

(June 22, 2022) The Harlem Gospel Travelers draw on two great musical traditions for their new song “Look Up.” One is the harmonies of the gospel trios, quartets and quintets that were a mainstay of that old-time religious music of the 1940s and 50s. Of course, secular and sacred musicians relentlessly borrow from each other, and so the tight harmonies used by gospel groups to sing the good news influenced generations of vocal groups from the 1950s to the early 1980s.
MUSIC
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Pharrell Williams Is Now The Chief Brand Officer At Doodles

A lot of names come up in discussions about the most accomplished Hip-Hop producers in the history of the culture, but one thing can be said for certain: If Pharrell Williams isn’t in the conversation, you’re having the wrong conversation. According to Hypebeast, at the NFT NYC conference this week, blue-chip NFT project Doodles announced […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
soultracks.com

Disco and R&B pioneer Patrick Adams dies at age 72

(June 22, 2022) A generation (or two) of music fans danced the night away to his work, which never ceased to get us sweating. Today we say a sad goodbye to iconic songwriter, producer and arranger Patrick Adams, who has reportedly died at age 72, causes undisclosed. New York native...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

