ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Rudy Giuliani visits Utica to campaign for son

By Thomas Caputo
Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA — A small but passionate crowd gathered at the Adirondack Bank Center parking lot as Rudy Giuliani campaigned for his son’s gubernatorial election. Andrew Giuliani is one of four Republican candidates running for governor of New York. Rob Astorino,...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 5

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Andrew Giuliani says New York ready for change

Herald Community Newspapers provided a chance for all of New York’s gubernatorial candidates to meet with a select editorial team to present their views and answer questions. This included sessions with candidates Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Tom Suozzi, Jumaane Williams and Harry Wilson. Neither Gov. Kathy Hochul nor U.S....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Final NY Republican gubernatorial debate includes multiple clashes

Rochester, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York’s four Republican gubernatorial contenders went toe-to-toe for the party’s nod in an often heated final debate that left candidates dodging jabs on issues ranging from abortion and crime to the question of where each candidate would put themselves on a scale ranging from former President Donald Trump to ex-Vice President Mike Pence.
ROCHESTER, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

New York voters on next week’s gubernatorial primary

The primary to determine candidates in New York’s Governor’s is next week, and one first time voter knows what issues matter to her most. “Environmental justice is something I care about a lot,” said Melody Palmer. “Cleaner energy, solar panels, that kind of thing, electric cars.”
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Elections
Utica, NY
Government
City
Utica, NY
City
Rochester, NY
wskg.org

Republican gubernatorial candidates debate before next week’s New York primary

WXXI – Candidates in next week’s Republican primary for New York Governor met in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester at the Kodak Center on West Ridge Road. The debate was the third meeting among these four candidates, Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin. And at this debate hosted by the conservative media outlet Newsmax, it was also the first time all four could physically be in the same room for a debate.
ROCHESTER, NY
Romesentinel.com

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Tenney to host tele-town hall

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-22, New Hartford, on Tuesday announced she will host a tele-town hall for constituents in New York’s 22nd Congressional District from 6 to 7 p.m. tonight. Participants will be able to ask questions, provide feedback through interactive poll questions, and hear...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

US Supreme Court upends NY gun law

WASHINGTON, DC (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In a wide-ranging ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, the court decided that a New York State law that has been in effect for over a century is unconstitutional. That law said that someone applying for a pistol permit needed to show cause why they should be able to carry their gun outside the home or beyond any other restrictions placed upon their license. The court vote was 6 to 3 ruling, following political ideological lines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Donald Trump
bkreader.com

John Lewis Voting Rights Act Officially is Law in New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act into law on Monday, June 20, reported PIX11. Hochul signed the law during her visit to Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. The purpose of the law is to make voting easier for New Yorkers in ethnic, racial and language-minority groups.
BROOKLYN, NY
WIBX 950

Gov. Hochul: $67 Mil Pumped into This Broken Down Utica Apt. Building

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the start of a $67 million rehabilitation project at Utica's historic Olbiston Apartment building. "The restoration of Olbiston Apartments is an example of the difference we can make in the lives of New Yorkers when we work together to replace dilapidated structures with safe and affordable homes," Governor Hochul said. "Renovations to the Olbiston Apartments will rescue a historic gem and retain a critical supply of affordable housing, while also helping us achieve our goals for green, sustainable buildings and more vibrant downtowns."
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican
Romesentinel.com

Marcia Stevens Gaffney

WHITESBORO, NY — Marcia Stevens Gaffney died June 10, 2022, in Westerly, Rhode Island. She was born May 22, 1938, to Kathryn Richards Stevens and W. Cullen Stevens in Rome, New York. She was a 1956 graduate of Rome Free Academy and 1960 graduate of Syracuse University. She married Dr. Edward T. Gaffney in June of 1961. After raising four children she obtained a Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego. She worked for twenty two years at Oneida County BOCES as both an administrator and teacher, retiring in 2012. She was a past President and member of the Utica Junior League, a board member and a past president of the Utica YWCA. Marcia was honored as Woman of the Year for Volunteerism at the Women’s Day Celebration in 1979.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Bygone Years — Week of Wednesday, June 22 to Tuesday, June 28

NIAGARA MOHAWK TO BRING GAS SERVICE TO HOLLAND PATENT – Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. officials have announced that they plan to expand the company’s natural gas service into the Village of Holland Patent now that the village and town boards have approved a petition for the area.The Trenton Town Board approved the company’s franchise petition at a meeting last Wednesday, June 11, and the Holland Patent Village Board offered its approval Thursday evening, June 12. Niagara Mohawk Gas Regional Manager Bill Nicholson said he expects to receive approval from the New York State Public Service Commission this summer.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Buttenschon launches summer reading challenge

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, announced the beginning of the New York State Assembly’s 2022 Summer Reading Challenge with a visit to Bellamy Elementary School in Rome. Children and youth who demonstrate that they read for 15 minutes for 40 or more days during the months of July and...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Syracuse.com

Central NY town judge resigns during investigation into improper conduct

West Monroe, N.Y. — A town judge in Oswego County has resigned in response to an investigation by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct. The probe alleges that West Monroe Town Judge Kimberly A. Inman failed to report payments she received for the West Monroe Town Court, according to a stipulation between Inman and the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct made public this week.
WEST MONROE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County town court justice resigns amid investigation into her finances, conduct

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — A town court justice in Oswego County has resigned amid an investigation into her actions by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. West Monroe Town Court Justice Kimberly Inman was appraised by the Commission in June of 2021 as they investigated a complaint about her failure to report to the New York State Comptroller, as is required by law, and money she received for the town court in connection with her duties as town justice.
wnypapers.com

New York state announces expanded FreshConnect Checks program for veterans

New redemption sites & involvement of county veteran service providers said to support increased redemption rates for veterans, servicemembers & families. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) and Division of Veterans Services (DVS) announced an expanded FreshConnect Checks program that aims to increase participation in the program by veterans, servicemembers, and their immediate families.
AGRICULTURE
Romesentinel.com

McMullin case headed to Oneida County grand jury

VERONA — The Oneida man charged with making threats that put Durhamville Elementary School on lockdown last week did so after a confrontation between a student and a school resource officer, according to testimony in Verona Town Court Tuesday afternoon. Following the court hearing on Tuesday, Jase I. McMullin,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy