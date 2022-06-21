ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Managing your money and mental health

By Allyson Edmonds
Financial struggles are hitting many hard here in the U.S. Those struggles can cause unwanted stress and mental health problems. Licensed mental health counselor, Kimble Richardson, joins us live with ways we can manage our money and our mental health. If you struggle with mental health issues, you can contact the CRISIS HOTLINE at (317)-621-5700.

MedicalXpress

How do we solve mental health problems such as depression?

We need to take a different approach to the problem. We must not only see symptoms such as tiredness and anxiety as signs of a disorder but also make them part of a bigger picture, of a network. That way, we can discover how these symptoms are interlinked and sustain mental health problems. Together with his team, Denny Borsboom has developed the techniques that are needed to create a network. "Every situation requires a different technique, and that's what we are providing," he states.
'The suffering is enormous': WHO urges mental health action

The World Health Organization on Friday called on all nations to invest more in mental health, saying "the suffering is enormous" and has been made worse by the COVID pandemic. Even before COVID-19 almost a billion people were living with a mental disorder, the UN agency said in its largest...
Do mental health apps really help? We asked the experts

Nearly one in four U.S. adults have a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year, and many more experience transient stress symptoms. Therapy and other professional mental health interventions can be crucial to finding appropriate treatment, but many of these services are expensive and inaccessible for people — especially people of color, low-income families, and remote households.
