Managing your money and mental health
Financial struggles are hitting many hard here in the U.S. Those struggles can cause unwanted stress and mental health problems. Licensed mental health counselor, Kimble Richardson, joins us live with ways we can manage our money and our mental health. If you struggle with mental health issues, you can contact the CRISIS HOTLINE at (317)-621-5700.
