Canton, OH

Summer is officially here! Summer solstice ushers in 90 degree temperatures

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rz7Wc_0gHCCP1P00

CANTON – Summer is officially here! And today could be see record setting heat.

The 2022 summer solstice ushers in a week of hot and steamy temperatures ranging in the 90s and high 80s.

The record high in Cleveland was 95 degrees in 1941, according to National Weather Service data.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a hazardous outlook advisory for Stark, Summit, Portage and surrounding area counties for Wednesday through Monday with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday's storm is expected to swing a cold front through, with damaging wind gusts.

The summer solstice marks the official first day of summer, and is the longest the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Conversely, it marks the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere and the first day of winter.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; 330-580-8338;Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

