After announcing a successor to Todd Kirk as head football coach at Laurens Academy on May 19, the Crusaders now find themselves once again in the market for a head coach. According to Laurens Academy, varsity football Coach Stacy Bell informed the school on Sunday night that he was resigning to take a position at a different school. Athletic Director Travis Plowden shared the news with the team Monday morning at workouts.

LAURENS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO