ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Savvy Senior: How to choose a Medicare Supplemental (Medigap) policy

By Jim Miller
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wanoN_0gHCC4od00

DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: I’m planning to enroll in original Medicare in a few months and have been told I probably need to get a Medicare supplemental policy too. Can you offer any tips on selecting one?

— Almost 65

DEAR ALMOST: If you’re enrolling in original Medicare, getting a supplemental policy (also known as Medigap insurance), too, is a smart idea because it will help pay for things that aren’t covered by Medicare like copayments, coinsurance and the Part A deductible. Here are some tips to help you choose an appropriate plan.

More Savvy Senior: Some tips to help you pick the right Medicare Advantage plan for you

Medigap plans

In all but three states (Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wisconsin), Medigap plans, which are sold by private health insurers, are available to new enrollees in eight different standardized plans. These plans are labeled with the letters A, B, D, G, K, L, M and N, with two more, C and F, that are only available to those eligible for Medicare before 2020.

Plan G is the most popular policy among new enrollees because it covers the most comprehensive range of benefits. Monthly premiums for Plan G typically range between $100 and $300, depending on your age and the state you reside in. If that’s more than you’re willing to pay, there are also high-deductible plans that have lower premiums but impose higher out-of-pocket costs.

For more information on the different types of plans and coverage details, including Medigap options in Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wisconsin, go to Medicare.gov/publications and type in “choosing a medigap policy” in the Keyword box, and download their 2022 guide. Or call 800-MEDICARE and ask them to mail you a copy.

How to choose

To pick a Medigap policy that works best for you, consider your health, family medical history and your budget. The differences among plans can be small and rather confusing.

To help you choose, go to Medicare.gov/medigap-supplemental-insurance-plans and type in your ZIP code. This will give you a list of the plans available in your area, their price ranges and the names, and contact information of companies that sell them. But to get specific pricing information, you’ll need to contact the carriers directly or call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program. See ShipHelp.org or call 877-839-2675 for contact information.

Since all Medigap policies with the same letter must cover the exact same benefits (it’s required by law), you should shop for the cheapest policy.

You’ll get the best price if you sign up within six months after enrolling in Medicare Part B. During this open-enrollment period, an insurer cannot refuse to sell you a policy or charge you more because of your health.

You also need to be aware of the pricing methods, which will affect your costs. Medigap policies are usually sold as either: “community-rated” where everyone in an area is charged the same premium regardless of age; “issue-age-rated” that is based on your age when you buy the policy, but will only increase due to inflation, not age; and “attained-age-rated,” that starts premiums low but increases as you age. Community-rate and issue-age-rated policies are the best options because they will save you money in the long run.

You can buy the plan directly from an insurance company, or you can work with a reputable insurance broker.

Drug coverage

You also need to know that Medigap policies do not cover prescription drugs, so if you don’t have drug coverage, you’ll need to buy a separate Medicare Part D drug plan, too. See Medicare.gov/plan-compare to compare plans. Also note that Medigap plans do not cover vision, dental care, hearing aids or long-term care.

Alternative option

Instead of getting original Medicare, plus a Medigap policy and a separate Part D drug plan, you could sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan (see medicare.gov/plan-compare) that provides all-in-one coverage. These plans, which are sold by insurance companies, are generally available through HMOs and PPOs that require you to get your care within a network of doctors.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or go to SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC "Today" show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Kiplinger

Avoid These 3 Retirement Income Mistakes

If you’re preparing to retire, you may be spooked by today’s investing environment. That’s pretty understandable when you think about what’s happened in the stock and bond markets over the past 20 years: the 9/11 attacks, the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 and the COVID-19 panic of March and April 2020. Despite the ups and downs, for example, the S&P 500, an index of the largest and most successful companies in America, has returned 7.51% on an annualized basis between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2021. (1)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D#Medicare Benefits#Medicare Premiums#Medicare Plans#Medigap
US News and World Report

What Is a Social Security Disability Review?

If you have a disability and can no longer work like you once did, you may be eligible to receive Social Security disability benefits. These payments come from the Social Security Disability Insurance program, which covers workers and their dependents. The benefits are designed to take the place of some of the income lost and can be used to support the disabled individual and their family members.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Motley Fool

The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Taking benefits at age 70 will maximize your monthly benefit. However, it would take about 10 years to catch up to the total payments received by retirees who start collecting earlier. Retirees need to base their decision on personal circumstances such as family considerations, cash needs, other sources of income,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Jake Wells

Senator says seniors may receive less social security income

Recently Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" when talking about social security solvency. (source) Of course this is a major issue for those contributing to social security and also those who are receiving income from social security. With inflation currently sitting at 8.6%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning.
FOXBusiness

What does an HO-3 insurance policy cover?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Homeowners...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Nearly 60% Of Americans Approaching Retirement Plan To Work Longer: Survey

A new survey by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America suggests a majority of Americans approaching retirement age are expecting to work beyond their traditional retirement age. Working Beyond Retirement Age: According to Allianz's 2022 Retirement Risk Readiness Study, 59% of Americans within 10 years of retirement are planning...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

4 Tips for Getting Auto Insurance for the First Time

These pointers could lead to big savings. Doing your research on car insurance could help keep your costs down. Bundling coverage and asking about discounts are two ways to get the best price. Shop around with different insurance companies before settling on the right one. Owning a car can be...
ECONOMY
travelawaits.com

3 Things To Know Before Withdrawing From Your Retirement Savings

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. If you are like most people, the focus of your retirement preparations have...
INCOME TAX
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy