Unofficial Primary Election results released

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One of the two people involved in the death of a five-year-old girl on the Spirit Lake Reservation has been sentenced to life in prison. Chief Judge Peter Welte handed down the sentence to Erich Longie, Jr. of Tokio, North Dakota in federal court. Longie, Jr. plead guilty multiple felony charges involving First-Degree Felony Murder, Child Abuse and Child Neglect.

FARGO, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO