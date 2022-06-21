Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Awald earns her first All-ACC Academic Team honor on the heels of a stellar season to culminate her decorated career. This past season alone, the Marietta, Ga., native received all-ACC honors and all-region honors for the second consecutive season after being named First Team All-ACC and NFCA Southeast Second Team All-Region. While leading the nation in walks per game and tying for second in Tech history in single season walks (52), Awald finished fourth in the NCAA and led the ACC in on-base percentage (.568) last season to rank third on The Flats all-time. The graduate first baseman also set a plethora of career program records for the White and Gold, including becoming Tech’s all-time leader in both doubles (57) and walks (169). Among all previous Yellow Jackets, the lefty slugger finished third in on-base percentage (.513), fourth in slugging percentage (.648) and fielding percentage (.989), fifth in batting average (.360) and total bases (433) and sixth in home runs (45), hits (237) and RBI (165).

MARIETTA, GA ・ 55 MINUTES AGO