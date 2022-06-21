ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spaceport America Cup kicks off with opening day ceremony

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Spaceport America Cup is returning to New Mexico in-person. Tuesday the opening day ceremony will be held at the Las Cruces Convention Center. The cup includes the opening ceremony on June 21, three-and-a-half days of the cup and then closing a ceremony on June 25, also being held at the convention center.

The cup is the worlds largest intercollegiate rocketry engineering contest, it has been held in New Mexico since 2017. This year will be the first in-person cup since 2019 and will feature over 140 teams competing from over 20 different countries.

Over 2000 people are expected to participate in the five-day event that will feature presentations, displays and launches. The opening day is free to attend and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

