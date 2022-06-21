ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&D Prepares the Latest Iterations of its MW75 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Cover picture for the articleDeveloping the successor to its flagship MW65 offering, New York-based audio specialist Master & Dynamic is now set to launch its “MW75” Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones. The upcoming design packs powerful sound in a refined silhouette with standout performance and functionality. The MW75 headphones utilize optimally angled...

Sony Reportedly Set to Introduce a PS5 “Pro” Controller

Sony is reportedly working on a new “Pro” PlayStation 5 controller. According to reports, the controller — codenamed “Hunt” — has keeps the classic PlayStation 5 outlook but has significant attributes added, such as removable analog sticks that will allow players to possibly customize or replace them if they get stuck, trigger stops in the back which helps reduce trigger latency and rear buttons.
Microsoft Is Reportedly Paying Users to Use Microsoft Edge

Microsoft is supposedly paying users with Minecraft‘s in-game currency to use their browser, Microsoft Edge, possibly tempting younger customers. The offer comes after last week’s departure of Internet Explorer after 27 years of service. In an attempt to receive more users for its browser, Microsoft is offering Minecoins — the in-game currency — for users who switch from their current default browser to Edge. All that is needed is to use Microsoft’s search engine Bing on their browser for five days and once completed, users will be rewarded 330 Minecoins, which is translated to roughly $3 USD. Minecoins are used to purchase custom content on the Minecraft Market. However, it is strictly used in the Bedrock version. As opposed to the Java version, the bedrock version tends to have a younger player base. Therefore, it seems that Microsoft is targetting at a younger audience from this promo.
Adidas Originals Drops EQT 93 Sandal in Time for Summer

Originals is known for digging into its archives, and now it has referenced its rich EQT line for the release of a new EQT 93 Sandal. Coming in “Core Black/Utility Black” with the signature shade of EQT green highlighting the cut-off Three Stripes on the midsole, the pair is perfect for adding a touch of summer to any understated fit. It manages this thanks to the sandal’s design, which combines a breathable mesh upper that’s made using sustainable PRIMEGREEN materials with a double hook and loop strap closure, giving the shoe an open-top look.
Microsoft Edge update brings Xbox streaming 'Clarity Boost' to everyone

Microsoft is hoping to make Edge the browser of choice for gamers. The company is rolling out a host of gaming-related updates to most users, including perks for game streaming. A new (if long in development) Clarity Boost feature improves the visual quality of console titles when you're using Xbox Cloud Gaming on a Windows 10 or 11 PC. The spatial upscaling technology won't make you forget that it's a stream, but the sample Microsoft offered suggests it will reduce the muddy look that sometimes plagues remote games.
Analyst Predicts Apple Will Launch AR/VR Headset in January 2023

Seasoned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the company will release its rumored AR/VR headset in January 2023. While Kuo previously said that Apple could be releasing the headset sometime in 2022, now halfway through the year, it’s looking like a next-year launch is more likely. In a...
Leak of next-gen Intel NUC combines a 12th-gen CPU with Intel’s discrete Arc GPU

Intel's "Phantom Canyon" NUC sits in between the company's standard square NUC mini PCs and the expandable NUC Extreme boxes in size, performance, and expandability. It's much smaller than the NUC Extreme boxes and still fits a dedicated GPU and more powerful CPU, but like the smallest NUCs, those components are laptop-class components that can't be upgraded.
PCIe 7.0 to quadruple the bandwidth of current-gen devices

PCI-SIG has just announced that the next-gen PCI Express 7.0 specification is already underway. Technical workgroups are now beginning the development of the PCIe Gen 7.0 spec, set to release in 2025. PCIe 7.0 will double the data transfer rate compared to the previous generation, bringing it up to a...
