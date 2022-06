Upgrades are coming to Kingdom Come State Park in Harlan County. Governor Andy Beshear recently announced a $200,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant for the Kentucky Department of Parks to construct six camper cabins and to renovate an existing structure in the park into a camper cabin, according to the Kingdom Come State Park’s Facebook page. In addition to the cabins a new bath/shower house will be added to the park’s existing amenities. The project will be funded via the grants awarded recently by the state as well as the Frazier Foundation.

HARLAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO