StarMed giving away baby formula at two local sites

HICKORY, N.C. — Amid continued nationwide shortages, StarMed Healthcare is giving away free cans of baby formula at two local sites starting on Tuesday.

Parents and caregivers can receive one can of baby formula per person at six different locations in North Carolina until next Monday.

No registration is required and formula will be handed out on an first-come, first-serve basis until supplies are gone.

On Tuesday, formula will be distributed from the Catawba Health Department, 3070 11th Avenue Drive Southeast in Hickory, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was in Hickory as StarMed handed out cans of Similac and Enfamil baby formula.

Parents like Brandon Thompson say they still have a challenge finding formula as the shortage continues.

“It’s a challenge sometimes, but sometimes its a little easier to find, you’ve got to come at the right time, you know, when it first gets in stock and before everyone gets there too also,” Thompson told Channel 9.

On Wednesday, the giveaway will be held at a StarMed on 169 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“StarMed is happy to help parents and caregivers in our communities who have been struggling for months to find baby formula,” Jim Estramonte, StarMed’s CEO, said in a release. “We admire their dedication, effort and determination and we’re glad to help in any way that we can during these trying times. Every person’s health is important, especially our youngest ages.”

A full list of the other handout sites can be found below.

Tuesday, June 21: Catawba Health Dept., 3070 11th Ave. Dr. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602. Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22: StarMed Healthcare, 169 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC, 28081. Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 23: Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101. Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 24: Asheville Mall, 3 South Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC, 28805. Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 25: Four Seasons Mall, 410 Four Seasons Towne Centre, Greensboro, NC, 27407. Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 27: Wake Tech (North campus), 6600 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh, NC 27616. Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

