Anderson County, KY

Former, current Miss Basketball winners eager to be teammates at Kentucky

By Larry Vaught
middlesboronews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Kentucky Miss Basketball Amiya Jenkins played AAU basketball with Maddie Scherr, Kentucky’s 2020 Miss Basketball after a brilliant career at Ryle. Scherr, a five-star recruit, signed with Oregon but is now transferring to Kentucky for her junior season and no one is happier than Jenkins. “She is...

middlesboronews.com

wymt.com

Sophomore QB Landry Collett transfers to Leslie County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After his freshman season with the South Laurel Cardinals, quarterback Landry Collett has announced his transfer to Leslie County. Collett’s father, Landry Sr, was a top-notch receiver for the Eagles during the Tim and Greg Couch era. Tim Couch went on to play for the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

2 Kentucky cities in top third of best-run cities, Lexington top 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, KY
blackchronicle.com

3 children, 1 adult shot in northern Kentucky

Multiple individuals have been shot in the northern Kentucky city of Covington on Monday night based on information from native police. Law enforcement blocked off an space in the city after they stated a number of individuals have been shot round 6:45 p.m. native time on Monday. Three kids have been taken to the hospital, one 7-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old. A 41-year-old was additionally shot.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Western Kentucky woman recovering from snake bite to her face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A western Kentucky woman is recovering after being bitten in the face by a snake that was hanging out on her front door. Kenley Thomas was heading back inside after putting the trash cans away at her home in Princeton. That's when a three-foot snake wrapped around a patriotic door decoration caught her eye.
middlesboronews.com

Bobcats cagers have claimed 10 wins

The Bell County Bobcats have had a competitive summer on the basketball court. Bell County has posted a 10-6 record. The Bobcats lost several seniors from this year’s team, but several junior varsity players have performed well this summer. Bell High was scheduled to visit Williamsburg on Monday and...
BELL COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Publix breaks ground for first Kentucky store, announces more are coming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Publix broke ground on its first Kentucky store Thursday. The store will open in Louisville later in 2023. The Terra Crossing Shopping Center, just off Old Henry Road in Louisville, will feature a 55,701-square-foot store, a drive-thru pharmacy and a 3,200-square-foot liquor store. This is the first Publix Liquors located outside of Florida.
LOUISVILLE, KY
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

New Driver Licensing Regional Office open in Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Pikeville. This will add a modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to customers. The office is located at 126 Trivette Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8...
PIKEVILLE, KY
middlesboronews.com

Pineville latest regional office for driver licenses

FRANKFORT – A new driver licensing regional office has opened in eastern Kentucky, with two more expected soon, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which is taking over the service that had been performed at circuit Court clerks’ offices for many years. The new office is in Pineville,...
PINEVILLE, KY
indherald.com

Police in Tennessee, Kentucky searching for missing Winfield woman

PINE KNOT, Ky. | Law enforcement personnel in both Tennessee and Kentucky are investigating the disappearance of a Scott County woman who was last seen over the weekend. Darlene Chitwood, of Winfield, was reported missing to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The missing person’s report was filed by her daughter.
WINFIELD, TN

