During the old days, you’d hope that UK would have some luck and have a winning season in football. Not anymore. Hope is now gone as expectations have arrived for the Wildcat program in Lexington. The Cats are now gunning for the SEC Eastern Division title this fall. And they are coming off their second 10-win campaign for the past four seasons after posting only two in school history prior to that. (Kentucky posted an 11-1 mark in 1950 and a 10-1 record in 1977.)

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO