ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Sell Now or Wait a Year? This Is What Home Sellers Should Do to Turn a Rich Profit

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Today's housing market gives sellers a very clear upper hand. There's really no question about it. So, if you've been toying with the idea of listing your home, you may want to get moving sooner rather than later.

But is selling your home at this moment the best idea? While doing so could result in a nice profit, there's one scenario in which it could pay to wait.

The case to not delay

Right now, housing inventory is extremely sluggish, thereby creating a huge gap between buyer demand and available supply. That means if you have a home you're looking to sell, whether it's a property you live in yourself or one you own as a real estate investment , now's a good time to list it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arw58_0gHC8h3y00

Image source: Getty Images.

Because there's such little inventory to choose from, home sellers are getting away with commanding sky-high prices for their properties. Plus, a lot of homes on the market today are landing in bidding wars, where one or more buyers duke it out over the same property, thereby driving its price upward.

Not only that, but some buyers are so desperate to purchase a home that they're willing to waive the right to a property inspection. To be clear, that's a very risky move. But it's one that could work to your benefit as a seller.

Imagine your home is older and you suspect it has underlying issues a buyer would want to be addressed before completing a sale. If your buyer waives their home inspection, that's not something you'll have to worry about -- or pay for.

Plus, there's a good chance mortgage rates will leap even higher over the course of the next year. Granted, right now, they're higher than they've been in over a decade. But borrowing rates have been rising steadily since the start of the year, and so far, home prices have held strong. If rates keep climbing, they might force buyers out of the market, thereby driving down demand and taking home prices down along the way.

The one reason it pays to wait

If you're looking to downsize your home or unload an income property , then selling now makes a lot more sense than waiting a year if your goal is to score a solid profit. But there's one scenario in which you may want to wait -- if you're looking to sell your home and upsize to a larger one.

Right now, any profit you make on the sale of your home is apt to be wiped out by the higher price you'll pay for buying a replacement home that's larger. But if you wait a year to sell and buy at the same time, you may find that the cost of higher-end homes comes down, especially if more inventory hits. And that situation might end up benefiting you more financially than selling today would.

What's the right call?

It's pretty easy to make the case that selling a home today is a smart move. But before you do, think about your objectives and whether you might be the exception to the rule.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Inspection
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motley Fool

Buy Now or Wait a Year? This Is What Homebuyers Should Do to Avoid Making a Big Mistake

Buying now means potentially locking in a mortgage before borrowing rates climb even more. Waiting a year could mean snagging a much more affordable price on a home. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

10 US Cities Where Home Prices Are Actually Falling

Economic signs point to a cool-down in the nation’s housing market. Twenty-eight property analysts polled by Reuters in May predicted U.S. home prices would rise 10.3% this year based on the Case/Shiller index. While that estimate may sound promising, it is well off from the current pace of around 20%. That means that prices in […]
REAL ESTATE
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
shefinds

Costco Just Gave An Update On Their Membership Fees

Costco recently gave an update on their membership prices. The store says that while a change in price can be expected in the future, their fees will remain the same for the time being—what a relief!. The popular, membership-based warehouse store has been making changes left and right recently....
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
96K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy