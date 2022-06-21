Boris 'tells ministers to ease restrictions on City bosses' pay' as Treasury confirms pensioners and benefits claimants can get DOUBLE-DIGIT hike next year... but public sector is warned of need for wage restraint to avoid fuelling inflation

Boris Johnson is risking a row as City bosses, pensioners and welfare claimants are all set to benefit from Government action - but public sector workers were again warned of below-inflation pay rises amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Treasury confirmed that pensioners and benefit recipients are in line for double-digit rises next year.

Meanwhile, Downing Street acknowledged there is an ongoing review of whether there are 'any unnecessary restrictions' on how high-earning non-executive directors are renumerated.

But nurses, doctors, teachers, police and the Armed Forces were again warned not to expect pay rises to keep up with soaring prices, as ministers attempt to steer clear of any action that would further fuel the inflation crisis.

Labour accused the Government of 'hypocrisy' by removing restrictions on City bosses' pay at the same time as urging public sector wage restraint.

But the Prime Minister insisted that 'sustained' high inflation would have 'a far bigger impact on people’s pay packets in the long run' amid fears of 1970s-style wage-price spiral.

In a reply to a written parliamentary question, Treasury minister Simon Clarke has confirmed the 'triple lock' on state pensions is to be restored.

This means the state pension will rise next year in line with whichever is highest out of 2.5%, average wage growth, or annual CPI inflation.

Because the inflation level is taken for the year to September, it means pensioners and welfare claimants could get a double-digit hike.

The Bank of England has forecast inflation could reach 11 per cent this autumn.

Mr Clarke wrote: 'Next year, the Triple Lock will apply for the State Pension.

'Subject to the Secretary of State’s review, pensions and other benefits will be uprated by this September’s CPI which, on current forecasts, is likely to be significantly higher than the forecast inflation rate for 2023/24.'

The pensions triple lock is a Conservative manifesto commitment but was suspended for this year due to Covid-related distortion to earnings growth.

Ministers have so far ruled out suspending the triple lock once again amid the current inflation crisis.

How inflation threatens families and the public finances

Inflation has long been seen as one of the biggest threats to economies.

In extreme examples, it has spiralled out of control and sparked panic.

The German Weimar Republic effectively collapsed after the value of the mark went from around 90 marks to the US dollar in 1921 to 7,400 marks to the dollar in 1921.

In Zimbabwe between 2008 and 2009 the monthly inflation rate was estimated to have reached a mind-boggling 79.6billion per cent.

Although inflation has faded in the minds of Britons who have become used to ultra-low interest rates and stable prices, it caused chaos here in the 1970s.

Deregulation of the mortgage market, the emergence of credit cards and an overheating economy drove the rate to an eye-watering 25 per cent in 1975.

People would rush to buy goods with their wages after pay-day, as the costs were rising so quickly.

Strikes erupted as there was pressure for pay packets to keep pace with prices.

Unemployment rose as the economy tipped into recession, and the government had to pump up interest rates in a bid to bolster the pound and control the surge.

That meant mortgage interest payments spiked into double digits.

And as a result servicing the national debt became a serious problem.

Downing Street today confirmed there is an ongoing review of whether there are 'any unnecessary restrictions' on how non-executive directors are renumerated, after it emerged Number 10 had asked ministers to ease rules on City bosses' pay.

It came after the Prime Minister's chief of staff and Cabinet Office minister, Steve Barclay, was reported to have written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak with a plan to show the 'benefits of Brexit'.

In the letter, seen by the i newspaper, Mr Barclay outlined 'deregulatory measures to reduce the overall burden on business' and attract more firms to Britain.

Mr Barclay also spoke of 'removing restrictions on director (and specifically NED [non-executive director]) remuneration as suggested by the London Stock Exchange Group to improve London's attractiveness for listings'.

He added: 'I trust you'll agree this is a more proportionate regulatory response and reflective of the new approach to regulation outlined in the "Benefits of Brexit'"publication in January.'

The newspaper reported talks have also recently been held between the PM's policy chief Andrew Griffith, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, and Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Number 10 today insisted the work related to how top bosses are paid, and not how much they are paid.

The PM's official spokesman stressed there was 'no plan' to remove the cap on bankers' bonuses, that the UK signed up to as an EU member after the 2008 financial crash.

While he was London mayor, Mr Johnson was a fierce critic of the EU bankers' bonus cap and argued it would drive business away from the City of London.

'As far as I'm aware there's no plan to change the cap on executive pay,' the spokesman said.

'The issue being investigated is how non-executive directors are paid, rather than what CEOs or directors are paid.

The spokesman added: 'It's relating to things like people being able to invest in shares.

'These individuals are already encouraged to invest in the companies of which they're non-executive directors, but there are some restrictions on share ownership which I think are being explored.'

The PM's spokesman also denied there could be any change to clawback arrangements, which allow bankers' bonuses to be recovered in case of losses in future years.

No10 was also about claims the Government is looking to allow high-earning people even greater pay at a time when public sector workers have been warned to expect real-terms pay cuts.

'This is not about how much they are paid, it is about how they are paid - whether there are any unnecessary restrictions,' the spokesman replied.

'The view is that looking at this and potentially making this change could ensure that these individuals are more fully invested in the success of the companies they're involved in, which obviously helps protect and generate jobs, growth and investment.

'For the wider public, the Government is taking steps to mitigate some of these global cost of living pressures.'

Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting this morning, the PM outlined his wish for public sector workers to be rewarded with a pay rise.

But Mr Johnson insisted this needed to be 'proportionate and balanced' as he repeated a warning that nurses, doctors, teachers and police would not see their pay packets keep up with soaring levels of inflation.

With inflation forecast to reach 11 per cent later this year, ministers are anxious about large pay rises for workers further fuelling rising prices.

The PM said: 'Sustained higher levels of inflation would have a far bigger impact on people’s pay packets in the long run, destroying savings and extending the difficulties we’re facing for longer.'

The Chancellor also told fellow Cabinet ministers they had 'responsibility to not take any action that would feed into inflationary pressures or reduce the Government’s ability to lower taxes in the future',

On Monday, Mr Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, called for 'public-sector pay discipline' and 'collective society-wide responsibility' in order to prevent a 1970s-style wage-price spiral.

Labour’s leader in the House of Lords, Baroness Smith, accused the Government of using 'two sets of rules': one for people on high incomes in the City, and another for workers elsewhere.

She told peers: 'On one hand, we’re telling those who are working that you must have wage restraint.

'Does it not seem somewhat hypocritical to be saying to the City that those constraints, those curbs that have been in place are to be removed?

'My Lords, it comes back to (the fact) the Government seems to think the rules are for other people, but not for them and their friends.'

Labour's shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: 'It’s the hallmark of a Government that lurches from crisis to crisis that instead of giving businesses real certainty, they’re looking down the sofa for random ideas.

'If this is what an audit review of four years, three consultations and thousands of pounds of taxpayers money has given us, it’s clear the Tories are incapable of governing.

'The Conservatives should be doing all they can to make Brexit work by fixing the holes in the Government’s patchwork deal. Labour will work in partnership with businesses to help create a stronger, more secure economy.'

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, called on ministers to 're-prioritise urgently'.

She said: 'Reports that ministers are trying to find ways to boost top earners’ pay at a time when nursing is having to choose between eating and heating beggars belief.

'They would do better to invest their energies into paying nursing fairly, thereby boosting recruitment and retention and benefitting patient safety and treatment.

'Anything less than an above-inflation pay rise for nursing will be met with the derision it deserves. Ministers must re-prioritise urgently.'

A spokesperson for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: 'As announced last month, we are looking to strengthen the rules on clawing back bonuses from directors if their company collapses to stamp out "rewards for failure".

'By the same token, we are also exploring whether there are any unnecessary restrictions on paying non-executive directors in shares, which could ensure they are fully invested in the success of the company they run. If the company does well, directors do well.

'This has nothing to do with the bankers’ bonus cap, which remains in place and is the responsibility of the independent Prudential Regulation Authority.'