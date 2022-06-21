Follow the Rainbow — Hell’s Kitchen PRIDE LGBTQIA+ Gay Bar Guide

Hell’s Kitchen is right at the center of New York’s Gay scene, and its community makes sure that PRIDE is way more than just a passing holiday. But after two years of lockdowns, masks, Zoom calls, and COVID, it’s time to support queer-owned and LGBTQIA+-focused bars and restaurants in the neighborhood in person! Here are some W42ST-recommended spots to visit this June (and July, August, September, October…)

Bars

9th Avenue Saloon — 656 9th Avenue — corner of W46th Street

Shuttered by the pandemic, the venerable 9th Avenue Saloon is preparing for a comeback , reopening under new management just in time for PRIDE — iconic popcorn machine included!

The famous neon sign is back at 9th Avenue Saloon.

Atlas Social Club — 753 9th Avenue — corner of W51st Street

Designed to look like a glammed-up salon-meets-athletic-club, Atlas Social is a place where you can lift delicious cocktails in good company. Open for nearly a decade, ASC has opened its doors to stars like Anderson Cooper, Whoopi Goldberg, and Andy Cohen, and remains a favorite among locals and visitors alike!

Atlas Social Club has Boozy Ice Cream as a summer favorite.

Boxers — 735 9th Avenue — between W49th and W50th Street

In another pandemic comeback, the second coming of Boxers (roof deck included!) returns to Hell’s Kitchen this PRIDE ! Enjoy a brand-new space with four floors of dance floors and bar space.

The new rooftop at Boxers on 9th Avenue. Photo: Phil O’Brien

DBL — 667 10th Avenue — corner of W47th Street

Another relative newcomer to the block, DBL is the perfect place to enjoy a happy hour margarita in their patio seating. For the sporty types, DBL is also a favorite hangout spot for some of the New York Gay Football League players!

DBL Bar on 10th Avenue. Photo: Rick Campanella

Flaming Saddles Saloon — 793 9th Avenue — between W52nd and W53rd Street

Come for the beautiful dancing bartenders, stay for the world-famous Frito Pie! A neighborhood institution for over 20 years, Jacqui Squatriglia and the team at Flaming Saddles have built their modest gay country western bar into a Hell’s Kitchen landmark. Look out for the crew at the yearly 9th Avenue Food Festival and the NYC PRIDE Parade!

Jacqui Squatriglia and the team at Flaming Saddles. Photo: Phil O’Brien

Hardware Bar — 697 10th Avenue — between W47th and W48th Street

Talk about handy — this former hardware store is now a happening gay bar, glammed up but designed to evoke the industrial remnants of its former tenant. Enjoy their six-hour-long happy hour (!) every day from 2pm-8pm and a weekly lineup of performances, contests, and Super Size Queen Fridays!

Super Size Queen Fridays at Hardware Bar.

Hush Bar — 348 W52nd Street between 8th and 9th Avenue

A lively dance floor (taking the place of previous tenant Therapy) that’s open seven days a week, Hush features a rotating program of exclusive guest DJ sets, weekly drag performances, and the neighborhood’s sexiest bartenders — proven by their recent appearance as Patricia Arquette’s birthday-streakers on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live!

There are dance parties and DJs every night at Hush.

Industry Bar — 355 W 52nd St between 8th and 9th Avenue

Voted “New York’s Best Gay Bar” by New York Magazine and the Village Voice, this disco ball-laden venue is a long standing favorite for its nightly happy hour and wide variety of drag performers, including a raucous, interactive weekly viewing party of RuPaul’s Drag Race and a decades-long drag revue, Queen !

Queen is a long-standing drag revue at Industry Bar.

Mickey Spillane’s — 350 W49th Street — corner of 9th Avenue

Mickey Spillane’s is well-known as a popular PRIDE hangout, specializing in $4 frozen margarita specials and alcoholic popsicles. Beat the heat with an ice-cold cocktail and belly up to the bar before weekend drag brunch or a RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party!

Weekend drag brunch is popular at Mickey Spillane’s.

Mr Biggs Bar and Grill — 596 10th Avenue — corner of W43rd Street

Perfect your Texas Hold ‘Em at Mr Biggs, where you can join a weekly “Hell’s Poker” night, or keep it slightly lower stakes with regular drag bingo games while sipping on a spiked popsicle cocktail at their sidewalk cafe.

Mr Biggs has Throw Back Tuesdays.

The Q — 795 8th Avenue between W48th and W49th Street

Multiple floors of fun are to be had at The Q, a year-old drag, cabaret, comedy venue in Hell’s Kitchen ! Don’t miss their Broadway drag tributes (recent homages include SIX ) and their weekly musical theater trivia!

Latin Wednesdays at the Q Club.

Rise Bar — 859 9th Avenue — corner of W56th Street

Known for their weekly drag brunches, piano bar nights, and discotheque dance floor, Rise Bar are also great community fundraisers, frequently throwing fetes for causes like Broadway Bares and Aid for Ukraine. Don’t forget to swing by for their wild karaoke nights either!

It’s always showtime at Rise Bar.

Ritz Bar and Lounge — 369 W 46th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue

Easily spotted during Pride by its well-known rainbow awning, the Ritz is a much-loved bar and dance hall featuring weekly drag performances, DJ sets, and a lively yearly PRIDE weekend party!

Ritz Bar on Restaurant Row. Photo: Phil O’Brien

The Spot — 599 10th Avenue between W43rd and W44th Street

Taking over from t he COVID shuttered Lansdowne Road sports bar , The Spot successfully opened, quickly becoming a reader favorite . It should be your 10th Avenue go-to for drag bingo, DJ nights, and Spot Light Idol contests!

Get ready for BrendaVision at The Spot.

Thirst Bar — 692 10th Avenue — between W48th and W49th Street

The only bar that can rightfully claim the name Thirst Trap Thursdays, Thirst Bar swept in to take over the space that once occupied famed neighborhood joint Perdition. Featuring funky murals, florals climbing up the walls and a neon sign asking “anyone thirsty?”, it’s the best place to stay hydrated all summer long.

BambiLand heads to Thirst on Fridays.

Coming Soon

VERS — 714 9th Avenue — between W48th and W49th Streets

Seen it all? Why not stop by brand-new VERS, opening early next week for cocktails and clubbing. Swing by and check out a new joint that’s “Vers from top to bottom: from food to drink, stage to scene, glance to dance, we switch it up seven days a week”!

Restaurants with Drag Brunch of After Hours Clubbing

42 D’Or — 512 W42nd Street between 10th and 11th Avenue

An all-in-one, one-stop-shop for dinner, drinks, and dancing, the 15,000-square foot (!), glammed-out, 42 D’Or (taking over what once was the Playboy Club) plans to open in Hell’s Kitchen this summer. As a special preview, check out a PRIDE party in the space on Friday June 24, hosted by Hot Rabbit and featuring multiple mini soirees filled with guest DJ sets, burlesque performances, vendor giveaways, and of course, plenty of room to dance!

La Pulperia 44 — 623 9th Avenue — corner of 9th Avenue

A neighborhood staple for their lively weekend drag brunch, La Pulperia serves up unlimited mimosas, dulce de leche toast, and top-notch empanadas every weekend. Looking for a nightcap? Head around the corner to NxtRoom, Daniel Villanueva’s whiskey and mezcal tasting room specializing in bespoke, intricately designed cocktails like the “Jersey Boy”.

The Laurie Beechman at the West Bank Cafe — 407 W42nd Street between 8th and 9th Avenue

Hungry? Head to the Laurie Beechman Theatre where you can catch shows like the long-running Distorted Diznee drag show while dining on pan seared salmon or steak frites from the upstairs West Bank Cafe!

Ñaño Ecuadorian — 691 10th Avenue — corner of W47th Street

Ecuadorian home cooking meets drag karaoke at Ñaño, where you can catch PRIDE brunches all month hosted by lady-about-town Lala Wiggy !

Did we miss your favorite place? Let us know where you like to celebrate and why, and enter to win a $100 Gift Card for Kashkaval Garden.

