VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Versailles was founded in 1792 and is celebrating its 230th birthday with two-days worth of events. Many people say this is a milestone they didn’t think they’d be around to see. Though many say it was exciting to hear from Kentucky derby winner and Woodford County native Eric Reed, people really gathered to share laughter and stories of their beloved city.

VERSAILLES, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO