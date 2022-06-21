ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

1 person dead after a single-vehicle crash in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

 3 days ago

On Sunday, one person died following a traffic collision on a West Side highway in San Antonio. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near the Zarzamora Street exit at 2 PM [...]

Woman critically injured after a fiery crash on the Northwest side (San Antonio, TX)

Woman critically injured after a fiery crash on the Northwest side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. A woman suffered critical injuries following a fiery, rollover crash on the Northwest side of town. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 1300 block of St. Cloud at about 2:44 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle collision [...]
Woman injured after a two-vehicle collision on Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX)

Woman injured after a two-vehicle collision on Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On late Thursday night, a woman suffered injuries following a head-on collision on the city’s Northwest Side. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 11 p.m. in the 5200 block of De Zavala Road, not far from Vance Jackson Road and Interstate 10 [...]
firefighternation.com

San Antonio (TX) Fire Captain Suspended for Waving Handgun at Co-Workers

The San Antonio Fire Department suspended a captain earlier this year for pointing a semi-automatic handgun at two firefighters. The San Antonio Express-News reported that it reviewed personnel records related to the incident. Captain Rogelio Loredo was found to have violated numerous department policies, including a “lack of moral character,” records show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Tx#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco died after a traffic collision in Lockhart (Lockhart, TX)

21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco died after a traffic collision in Lockhart (Lockhart, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Hunter Coco and 25-year-old Jonathon Coco as the Central Texas firefighters who lost their lives following a traffic collision Monday afternoon in Lockhart. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of State Park Rd./ FM 20 and San Jacinto St. at about 1:45 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle wreck, involving a fire truck [...]
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two people charged with arson for east-side fires

SAN ANTONIO — Two people, a man and a woman, who San Antonio investigators say are responsible for a pair of east-side fires in May have been arrested on arson charges. Katheryn Bassaignana, 34, was charged in connection with the investigation of a blaze at the Friedrich building on East Commerce Street. Cruz Rivas, 37, was charged for the fire at 901 East Crockett Street.
KTRE

2 killed, 5 injured in San Antonio shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio police say two people were killed and five others were injured when about 20 to 30 rounds were fired from a vehicle at people gathered in front of a San Antonio home for a family barbecue. Police say two men ages 45 and 46...
KSAT 12

Leaving your car unattended with the engine running is illegal in Texas

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is reminding motorists that it’s against Texas traffic code to leave a car unattended while the engine is running. Officials with the department posted the reminder to Facebook on Thursday saying the only exception to the rule is “if you are able to remote start your vehicle, and the key needs to [be] in the vehicle for it to be driven.”
5-year-old boy injured after hit-and-run crash on the Southeast Side (San Antonio, TX)

5-year-old boy injured after hit-and-run crash on the Southeast Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, a 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle on the Southeast Side. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place at about 6:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Avant Avenue. The early reports showed that the child was standing with his father and grandmother on a sidewalk, ordering ice cream from the ice cream truck that was parked along the curb [...]
KTSA

Man shot and killed at Northeast San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side. It happened at 1 A.M. Wednesday at the Nexus Urban Living Apartments on Glendora Avenue near Eisenhauer Road. The victim was shot in the head and was dead when police arrived. A...
