1 person dead after a single-vehicle crash in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

On Sunday, one person died following a traffic collision on a West Side highway in San Antonio. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near the Zarzamora Street exit at 2 PM [...]

Read More >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™