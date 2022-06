There are few feelings in College Football that can bring one as much joy as winning the revenge game. Every team has been there. You lost a heartbreaker the year before, and now a rematch the following season and a chance to avenge that loss. A new list from 247Sports takes a look at the ten best college football revenge games in 2022. Nebraska will be playing in one of those revenge games, and I think we all know which game that will be. But, interestingly enough, it’s the only nonconference matchup on the entire list. Scroll below to see the...

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO