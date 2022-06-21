ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Christopher Schurr preliminary hearing set for July 18

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6D93_0gHC5Wq800

Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids Police Department officer accused of shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya in April, had a probable cause hearing Tuesday morning at the 61st District Court in Grand Rapids.

WATCH the full probable cause hearing:

Christopher Schurr probable cause conference

During the hearing, the judge set Schurr's preliminary hearing for July 18.

Earlier this month, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Schurr with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Lyoya.

Schurr has since been fired from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

He made his first court appearance on June 10, before posting bond and leaving jail within a matter of hours.

GRPD Officer Schurr arraigned on second-degree murder in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Schurr's attorneys say they will not take a deal, and they plan to take the case to trial.

If convicted, Schuff faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He'll be back in court July 18.

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Lansing man goes to trial for vulnerable adult abuse

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A former caregiver at a Clinton County adult foster home is going to trial for vulnerable adult abuse. Lansing-native Andrew House-Carter was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday for the following charges:  first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, a 15-year felony assault with intent to do great bodily […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Preliminary Hearing#Attorneys#Police#Violent Crime#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Specific cars targeted for thefts in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — We've been following an uptick in car thefts happening around Grand Rapids and Kentwood, particularly of specific car models. Now, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has learned the same problem is happening along the lakeshore. "Kia's are being targeted," said Capt. Jacob Sparks of the Ottawa...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy