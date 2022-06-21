Asus ROG Strix B660-I Gaming WIFI Review: Affordable ITX Excellence

The Asus ROG Strix B660-I Gaming WIFI may be the first Mini-ITX B660 board to land on our test bed, but it doesn’t disappoint. While the name may be a lot to get out, the price (for an ITX board) isn’t. Priced just under $220, it sits in the middle of other similar ITX boards and presents users with a well-rounded option in this space. The board comes loaded with features, including a PCIe 5.0 slot, dual M.2 sockets, last-gen flagship-class audio, integrated Wi-Fi 6 and the Asus ROG appearance that many love. In all, it’s a feature-rich ITX board at a reasonable price.

Performance in our test suite was average overall, with above-average results in the Procyon test suite. The rest of the results were close to the mean, and in most cases, you wouldn’t notice a performance difference between competing boards. Gaming performance was also spot on, easily mixing it up with the other boards. We saw some throttling of the CPU during stress testing, as most Alder-Lake B660 boards do at stock, but it did well even with heavily multi-threaded loads. Performance is not a concern.

Before we get into the details and see if this is a good board to build your Alder Lake-based system on (or even good enough to be on the best motherboards ), here are the detailed specifications from Asus.

Specifications: Asus ROG Strix B660-I Gaming WIFI

Socket LGA1700 Chipset B660 Form Factor ITX Voltage Regulator 9 Phase (8+1, 60A SPS MOSFETs for Vcore) Video Ports (1) HDMI (v2.1) (1) DisplayPort (v1.4) USB Ports (1) USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C (20 Gbps) (1) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps) (3) USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) (3) USB 2.0 (480 Mbps) Network Jacks (1) 2.5 GbE Audio Jacks (5) Analog + SPDIF Legacy Ports/Jacks ✗ Other Ports/Jack ✗ PCIe x16 (1) v5.0 (x16) PCIe x8 ✗ PCIe x4 ✗ PCIe x1 ✗ CrossFire/SLI ✗ DIMM Slots (2) DDR5 6200+(OC), 64GB Capacity M.2 Sockets (2) PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gbps) / PCIe (up to 80mm) U.2 Ports ✗ SATA Ports (4) SATA3 6 Gbps (Supports RAID 0/1/5/10) USB Headers (1) USB v3.2 Gen 2, Type-C (10 Gbps) (1) USB v3.2 Gen 2, Type-C (10 Gbps) (1) USB v2.0 (480 Mbps) Fan/Pump Headers (3) 4-Pin (CPU, CPU_OPT, AIO Pump) RGB Headers (2) aRGB (3-pin) (1) AURA RGB (4-pin) Diagnostics Panel Q-LEDs (Boot, VGA, DRAM, CPU) Internal Button/Switch ✗ SATA Controllers ✗ Ethernet Controller(s) Intel I225-V (2.5 Gbps) Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 (2x2 ax, MU-MIMO, 2.4/5/6 GHz, 160 MHz, BT 5.2) USB Controllers ASMedia1074, ASMedia1543 HD Audio Codec ROG Supreme FX (Realtek) ALC1220A DDL/DTS ✗ / DTS Sound Unbound Warranty 3 Years

Inside the Box of the Asus ROG Strix B660-I Gaming WIFI

Asus tosses in several accessories along with the Strix B660-I Gaming WIFI itself. While it isn’t the most complete set of accessories we’ve seen, the board does come with the basics to get you started, including a driver disk, SATA cables, Wi-Fi antenna, and even a USB 2.0 splitter cable for additional USB ports. Below is a complete list of the included extras.

Design of the Asus Strix B660-I Gaming WIFI

Asus’ B660-I Gaming WIFI sports an eight-layer matte-black PCB with ROG Strix branding on the VRM and M.2 heatsinks. The left VRM heatsink blends in with the Rear IO cover, and is big enough with plenty of surface area to keep the MOSFETs below running cool. If you want RGBs, you’ll have to procure your own and attach them RGB/ARGB headers, as the B660-I Gaming is devoid of them otherwise, which seems to be a growing trend. Overall, we like the ROG Strix look on this tiny board, and it makes for a lovely centerpiece for your Alder Lake build.

Normally, we split the motherboard into top and bottom halves, but since there isn’t a lot of real estate to cover, we’ll go around it clockwise. To the left of the socket, there’s a large (for ITX) heatsink covering the left VRM bank, along with a tall heatsink covering the top set of VRMs. A single 8-pin EPS connector (required) to power the processor is along the top edge.

Just above the top heatsink, there are three 4-pin fan headers (CPU_FAN, CHA_FAN and AIO_PUMP) along with an ARGB (3-pin) and RGB (4-pin) headers. The CPU and Chassis fans default to Q-Fan control (via software or the BIOS) and output up to 1A/12W. The AIO_PUMP header runs full-speed by default and puts out up to 1A/12W. This should be enough for a small chassis and the few fans they generally need. However, I would like to see the AIO_PUMP able to output more (2A/24W) as that can be limiting to some custom loops/pumps.

Speaking of power delivery, Asus implements a nine-phase configuration, with eight phases dedicated to Vcore. Power comes from the 8-pin EPS connector and onto the Digi+ EPU chip (ASP2100) controller using a Teamed setup (one signal to two MOSFETs without a phase doubler) to the 8x 60A Sic643 MOSFETs. The 480A available to the CPU is a bit light compared to others but still did the job. Since you can’t overclock, I wouldn’t put too much stock in that value, but make sure there’s adequate airflow to keep these running within specification.

Just off to the right, we run into two unreinforced DRAM sockets. Asus lists support for up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM at speeds up to DDR5-6200+(OC). You’re limited in capacity compared to the larger boards with four slots, but few need more than the 64 GB provides in the first place. If you need more and still want to use a smaller form factor, Micro ATX and its four slots are your only option. We had no issues running either of our DDR5 kits. Typically ITX boards are better for memory overclocking (shorter traces, more stability), so I’d imagine there’s some still headroom available. How much more depends on your memory kit, processor, and overclocking skills.

Along the right edge of the board are several headers and connectors. From the top-down, we run into the 24-pin ATX connector to power the board, the system panel header, a front-panel USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Type-C connector and a USB 3.2 Gen1 (5 Gbps) header. Just below that are four vertically oriented SATA ports that support RAID0/1/5/10 modes.

Along the bottom edge is the full-length PCIe 5.0 slot. Assuming you’re using a dedicated graphics card, you have no other slots for expansion. So be sure these tiny boards have what you need before buying. Above the PCIe slot is the first (of two) M.2 sockets, with the other on the back. Both sockets support drives up to PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gbps) speeds and PCIe modules up to 80mm long. Note that the board supports PCIe-based M.2 modules but not SATA. Additionally, you can run all SATA ports and M.2 sockets concurrently and without reducing bandwidth.

Wedged between the PCIe slot and M.2 socket are a few headers. On the left are front panel audio, a clear CMOS jumper, SPDIF header, and USB 2.0 header. Also located in this area is the SupremeFX (Realtek ALC1220) codec, a couple of Nichicon Gold audio capacitors, and a Savitech SV3H712 amplifier to drive higher-end gaming headsets and Hi-Fi headphones. Of the B660 Mini ITX motherboards, this one uses the best audio codec (the others use a lower model in the ALC897 codec).

The rear IO area holds a pre-installed IO plate that matches the Asus ROG theme (black) and a small ROG symbol above the video outputs. Each port is labeled in white, which makes identifying them easy.

In total, there are seven USB ports around back. You get one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20 Gbps) Type-C, One USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-C, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports, and three USB 2.0 (480 Mbps) ports. Some may find the Type-A port count a bit low at six, so make sure you know how many you need from the rear IO area. Video outputs for your CPU’s integrated graphics consist of one HDMI and one DisplayPort. You’ll find the Intel-based 2.5 GbE port and the Wi-Fi 6 antenna mounts here as well. Last is the audio stack, consisting of 5 analog plugs and an optical SPDIF port.

Firmware

Asus’ ROG Strix B660-I Gaming BIOS sports a familiar black-and-red theme. The BIOS is loaded with options and menus, and the most frequently accessed items are easily accessible and not buried several layers down. There’s also an Easy Mode that’s more of a dashboard with limited functionality. We're fans of the Asus BIOS and its logical layout. It has everything you need (outside of CPU overclocking options) and then some to tweak your motherboard and component settings. And if you want to know how to access your BIOS (from any system), we can help!

Software

Asus has applications designed to control the motherboard's various functions, ranging from RGB lighting control to audio, system monitoring, overclocking, etc. Instead of plodding through each application as if it changes for each review, we’ll capture several screenshots of a few major utilities. In this case, here’s a look at Ai Suite 3, Armoury Crate, Sonic Studio and the Realtek Audio application.

Test System / Comparison Products

As of the fall of 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 11 64-bit OS with all updates applied. We kept the same Asus TUF RTX 3070 video card from our previous testing platforms but updated the driver to version 496.13. Additionally, our game selection was updated, as noted in the table below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware we used is as follows:

Test System Components

CPU Intel Core i9-12900K Memory GSkill Trident Z DDR5-5600 CL36 ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5-6000 CL40 Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 GSkill Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 GPU Asus TUF RTX 3070 Cooling Coolermaster MasterLiquid PL360 Flux PSU EVGA Supernova 850W P6 Software Windows 11 64-bit (21H2, Build 22000.282) Graphics Driver NVIDIA Driver 496.13 Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

EVGA supplied our Supernova 850W P6 power supply (appropriately sized and more efficient than the outgoing 1.2KW monster we used) for our test systems, and G.Skill sent us a DDR5-5600 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) memory kit for launch day testing.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings Procyon Version 2.0.249 64 Office Suite, Video Editing (Premiere Pro), Photo Editing (Photoshop, Lightroom Classic) 3DMark Version 2.20.7290 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R23 Version RBBENCHMARK330542 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Blender Version 3.0.1 Full benchmark (all 3 tests) Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 21.03-beta Integrated benchmark (Command Line) Game Tests and Settings Far Cry 6 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HD Textures ON F1 2021 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HBAO+, RT Med, TAA + 16xAF, Bahrain, FPS Counter ON

Our standard benchmarks and power tests are performed using the CPU’s stock frequencies (including any default boost/turbo), with all power-saving features enabled. We set optimized defaults in the BIOS and the memory by enabling the XMP profile. For this baseline testing, the Windows power scheme is set to balanced (default), so the PC idles appropriately.

To get the most out of the Intel Alder Lake chips, you need to be on Windows 11 with its updated scheduler. In most cases, Windows 10 performs well. However, some tests (Cinebench R20, Corona and POVRay) take a significant hit. In short, if you’re going with Alder Lake, you must upgrade to Windows 11 for the best results across the board. That may change with patching and updates in the future, though.

Synthetic Benchmarks

Synthetics provide a great way to determine how a board runs, as identical settings should produce similar performance results. Turbo boost wattage and advanced memory timings are places where motherboard makers can still optimize for either stability or performance, though, and those settings can impact some testing.

Results in our synthetic tests were average to somewhat above average depending on the test. The B660-I Gaming did well across all of the Procyon tests (Office and Photo/Video editing), while our more real-world type tests, including 7Zip, Cinebench and POV_Ray, were all close to the mean.

Timed Applications

The B660-I Gaming had good results in LAME, where its 9.51-second time is tied for the second-fastest result (although all results are very close together). LAME testing concluded in 52 seconds, which is average for all tested boards. Both of the Handbrake results also mixed in well with the other results. In short, there’s nothing you need to worry about as far as performance in any of our application tests.

3D Games and 3DMark

Starting with the launch of the Z690 chipset, we’ve updated our game tests, updating to Far Cry 6 and shifting from F1 2020 t o F1 2021 . We run the games at 1920x1080 resolution using the Ultra preset (details listed above). As the resolution goes up, the CPU tends to have less impact. The goal with these settings is to determine if there are differences in performance at the most commonly used resolution with settings most people use or at least strive for. We expect the difference between boards in these tests to be minor, with most falling within the margin of error differences. We’ve also added a minimum FPS value, as that can affect your gameplay and immersion experience.

In F1 2021 , the B660-I Gaming averaged 164 frames per second (fps), with minimums of 142 fps, while in Far Cry 6, the Asus averaged 138 fps with a minimum of 125 fps. Our trend of not seeing significant differences among Z690/B660 boards continues in our synthetic benchmarks. Our review board scored 14,438 on 3DMark Time Spy and 19,987 on Fire Strike Extreme. All the Strix B660-I Gaming WIFI results for games are spot on what we’d expect.

Power Consumption / VRM Temperatures

We used AIDA64’s System Stability Test with Stress CPU, FPU and Cache enabled for power testing, using the peak power consumption value. The wattage reading is from the wall via a Kill-A-Watt meter to capture the entire PC minus the monitor. The only variable that changes is the motherboard; all other parts are the same.

At idle, the DDR5-based B660-I Gaming consumed 43W, one of the lowest results we’ve tested among competing baords, with load wattage peaking at 354 Watts. The load wattage was on the high side of things bringing the overall average up to 206W, which places it just slightly on the less-efficient side of the board spectrum. That said, it will be difficult to see the difference in your power bill between this board an most others.

During stock stress testing, we saw the processor throttle due to the board’s liberal use of voltage by default. Sadly, this behavior isn’t new and is quite common for the platform. The CPU thermally throttled almost immediately for this stress test load. However, the VRM temperatures were still hot, peaking at over 70 degrees Celsius on the Extech and almost 90 degrees Celsius on the internal sensor. Although this is within specification, there’s not a lot of headroom left. But again, this is during a stress test and not a typical workload. For gaming and most productivity tasks, this shouldn’t be an issue so long as you have airflow moving across the heatsinks.

Overclocking

Overclocking the CPU isn’t possible on B660-based chipsets, but the platform allows memory speed adjustment. With our DDR5-5400 and DDR5-6000 kits, we simply set XMP and off we went without a hitch. There’s likely some headroom left, but I’d imagine people purchasing a budget-class board aren’t looking to buy expensive RAM that’s far outside the sweet spot (around DDR5-6000). But if you are, this board has dedicated circuitry to safely circumvent DDR5 memory PMIC restrictions, so you can go past the default 1.1V limit, and without power-cycling to apply.

Bottom Line

After our testing and analysis of its ample feature set, the Asus ROG Strix B660-I Gaming WIFI has proved to be a worthy compact motherboard in the more budget-friendly B660 space. The tiny board comes equipped with a PCIe 5.0 slot, two M.2 sockets, integrated Wi-Fi 6, and a last-gen premium audio solution. The only real concern hardware-wise is with the hot VRM temperatures, but do note this was during a stress test and isn’t a typical loading scenario. Outside of that, the performance across all of our tests was good, easily competing with the other DDR5-based boards. For $219.99, it’s reasonably priced, feature-rich and a good performer. You can’t ask for much more out of this class of board.

Competition in the B660 ITX space is slim, with only ASRock and Gigabyte populating the space along with Asus. MSI’s ITX board (Z690 Unify) is Z690-based, overclockable, and much more expensive. Gigabyte’s B660I Aorus Pro DDR4 costs $245.99 , while the ASRock B660M-ITX/AC is the least expensive at $119.99 . Of these, the Asus is the most handsomely equipped of the bunch, offering more M.2 sockets (two vs. one), a better audio solution, and it’s the only one that runs DDR5 (which increases the overall cost, of course).

The Asus ROG Strix B660-I Gaming WIFI is the ITX board of choice if you’re looking to save some money and don’t plan to overclock your Alder Lake processor. If you do, there are Z690 options (we reviewed two already, the ASRock Z690 PG ITX-TB4 and MSI MEG Z690I Unify ) though most of these are well over $300. If you have a little over $200 to spend for your ITX build, this board is hands down the best option around this price point.

