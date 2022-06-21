ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man says his pregnant dog helped him win $2M lottery prize

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
PINETTA, Fla. — A Florida man is more than $1.6 million richer – and it’s all thanks to his four-legged friend, he said.

According to WFTV, Pinetta resident Leonard Linton, 42, won $2 million in the Florida Lottery’s 100x the Cash scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as a $1.645 million lump sum, the lottery said in a news release Monday.

But Linton isn’t the only one getting a reward. He plans to buy his pregnant dachshund, Ivy, a new kennel after the pup helped him score the big win, the release said.

Linton told the lottery that he recently took a different route home to quickly reach Ivy after learning that she wasn’t feeling well, WFTV reported. On the way, he stopped at a Stop N Shop convenience store on East Howard Street in Live Oak and bought the winning ticket, the lottery said.

“I still can’t believe it,” Linton said in a statement. “This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!”

The Stop N Shop also earned a $4,000 bonus commission for Linton’s win, the lottery said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Minnesota man arrested for allegedly trying to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly trying to send inmates drug-soaked papers, officials say. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota in a news release, Walter “Disney” Davis, 40, tried to mail six letters to inmates on April 12, 2021, which included news articles printed “on high-quality Strathmore cotton papers soaked in MDMB-4en-PINACA.” MDMB-4en-PINACA is a synthetic cannabinoid substance that leads to hallucinations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Oklahoma Attorney General certifies Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has certified the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, officially outlawing abortion in Oklahoma. O’Connor sent a certification letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt, President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, Speaker Charles McCall and Secretary Brian Bingman, which immediately enforces Section 861 of Title 21 of the Oklahoma Statutes. This states that abortion at any stage of pregnancy is a felony and punishable by prison time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks has run his race for Senate embracing former President Donald Trump's election lies. He's called himself "MAGA Mo" and campaigned alongside the organizers of the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the storming of the Capitol building — the rally where he infamously told the crowd it was time to start "kicking ass."
ALABAMA STATE
