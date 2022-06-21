ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN News 2

Overturned vehicle closes portion of I-65 in Robertson Co.

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMr1V_0gHC4SLR00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An overturned commercial vehicle involving injuries closed a portion of Interstate 65 Tuesday morning near the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

The crash happened at 6:24 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 118 in Robertson County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, injuries have been reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgL25_0gHC4SLR00
I-65 South overturned truck crash (Courtesy: Scott Burton)

THP said the right lane will be blocked for an extended period of time as first responders work to clear the crash site.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Head-on crash leaves one woman dead in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman has died and two people were injured after a four-vehicle crash in Wilson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 70 near Matterhorn Drive just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. THP’s preliminary report says Paula M....
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

Paula M Rush died, 2 people injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Wilson County (Mt. Juliet, TN)

Paula M Rush died, 2 people injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Wilson County (Mt. Juliet, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Paula M Rush, from Hendersonville, as the victim who died after a multi-vehicle wreck that injured two others in Wilson County on Wednesday. As per the initial information, the fatal 4-vehicle pile-up took place just before 10 a.m. on Highway 70 and Mattehorn Drive [...]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Kentucky#Traffic Accident#Robertson Co#I 65 South#Tn#Wkrn News 2#Nexstar Media Inc
Nationwide Report

74-year-old Joe D Long dead, 2 people injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

74-year-old Joe D Long dead, 2 people injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 74-year-old Joe D Long as the man who lost his life after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at 12:15 p.m. on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Trail Of Stolen Diesel Fuel Leads Right To Culprit

Dover, Tenn.–A trail of stolen diesel fuel led Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies right to the culprit. On Monday morning June 20th, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office received a report that sometime during the night someone had stolen a large amount of diesel fuel from a dozer and other excavating equipment from a work site off of Freeman Fielder Road.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

FIRE ALERT: Several Grass/Brush Fires Straining First Responders

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The high temperatures, very dry conditions, and fierce winds have sparked several grass and brush fires in and around Robertson County. Watch out for first responder traffic and road closures in the following areas. -9146 Highway 49 E. Orlinda – Grass fire....
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 3-Vehicle Crash Monday PM

(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the Monday (6/20/2022) evening crash that occurred at 6:42PM at the intersection of NW Broad Street and N. Thompson Lane. A citizen phoned police to report that a vehicle was on its side with possible entrapment. It has also been confirmed that three vehicles were...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy