Overturned vehicle closes portion of I-65 in Robertson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An overturned commercial vehicle involving injuries closed a portion of Interstate 65 Tuesday morning near the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

The crash happened at 6:24 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 118 in Robertson County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, injuries have been reported.

I-65 South overturned truck crash (Courtesy: Scott Burton)

THP said the right lane will be blocked for an extended period of time as first responders work to clear the crash site.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

