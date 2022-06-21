Overturned vehicle closes portion of I-65 in Robertson Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An overturned commercial vehicle involving injuries closed a portion of Interstate 65 Tuesday morning near the Tennessee-Kentucky border.
The crash happened at 6:24 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 118 in Robertson County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, injuries have been reported.
THP said the right lane will be blocked for an extended period of time as first responders work to clear the crash site.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
