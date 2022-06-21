ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Gas Prices Remain Steady

mymoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Farmington) Gas prices held steady over the weekend, at just under $5 per gallon nationwide. Per AAA’s gas tracker, the average price...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Missouri Drivers Can Claim Gas Tax Refund With Receipts on July 1

If you're a Missouri driver, don't miss out on the gas tax refund. Missouri residents are now paying a higher gas tax. Drivers can claim a refund on last year's $0.025 gas tax increase. Missouri increased its state gas tax last fall, adding to the price that residents pay when...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Gas Tax Going Up Next Week In Missouri

(Jefferson City) While President Joe Biden waits to see if Congress will answer his call to suspend the federal gasoline tax, Missouri’s gas tax is set to go up next week. A new law took effect last year in which the state’s gas tax will gradually rise, in order to build and maintain roads and bridges throughout the state.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kttn.com

How to get your gas tax refund by using forms from the Missouri Department of Revenue

Two area legislators have provided details on submitting an application for a gas tax increase refund instead of making a purchase of an app for a smartphone. Missouri’s fuel tax rebate program goes into effect on July 1st. There’s an online procedure for Missourians to apply to get a refund on a portion of their money spent on fuel. Missouri Department of Revenue has forms online that allows Missourians to apply for a refund on the two-and-a-half cents per gallon gas tax increase.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
California State
State
Georgia State
City
Farmington, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
5 On Your Side

Missouri gas tax rebate opens as gas tax increases

ST. LOUIS — Despite having some of the lowest gas taxes in the nation, Missouri drivers are still feeling the pinch when they fill up their tanks. Missouri's gas tax is currently 19.5 cents a gallon and hasn't seen an increase in nearly 25 years. Compare that to California,...
kttn.com

Drought conditions expand to cover 29% of the state of Missouri

While year-to-date precipitation in Trenton is nearly one inch below normal, other areas of Missouri are beginning to show some drought-like conditions. The drought monitor map, released on Thursday for conditions as of Tuesday, indicates that 29% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. That figure is up from just 3.66% of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions in the report last week. This includes Lafayette and Saline counties plus small portions of the adjacent counties of Carroll, Ray, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, and Howard.
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Diesel
kmmo.com

NATURAL GAS RATES TO CHANGE FOR AMEREN MISSOURI CUSTOMERS

Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see rates change under a filing that will take effect on July 1, 2022. Residential customers currently pay approximately $0.77 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under Ameren Missouri’s filing, the rate will increase to approximately $0.93 per Ccf. Approximately 50 to 55 percent of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Local Briefs: Thursday, June 23, 2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Revenue announced last week the closing of the license office in Grant City, 101 W. Third St. The final day of operations will be July 15. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the state department of revenue....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

How One Airline Might Be Able to Keep Serving Missouri Cities

SkyWest Airlines, which operates regional services for United, Delta, American, and Alaska Airlines hopes to bid for Essential Air Service contracts at many of the airports it served until earlier this month. The airline is seeking U.S. Department of Transportation approval to pull 20 seats out of Canadair Regional Jets which will cap the jet's capacity at 30 people, which if approved, will allow the airline to fly them with pilots who have less flying time than regional jets with larger capacity. This is according to The Points Guy.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Counties in Missouri with the most pre-war homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they […]
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

Mid-Missouri hospital closures raise concerns about private equity in healthcare

Ten rural hospitals in Missouri have closed in less than a decade, including two within the past year in mid-Missouri. Those two — Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital — were owned by a three-year-old startup called Noble Health. Noble was part of a private equity firm's portfolio, and it shuttered both institutions quickly after acquiring them. Kaiser Health News senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble investigated the closures and joined the Health & Wealth Desk to share what she found.
FULTON, MO
kttn.com

16 Missouri and Kansas residents indicted for drug trafficking conspiracy

Sixteen residents of Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kansas, and Independence, Mo., have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Ublester Molina, 26, Kevin O. Alarcon, 25, Rocky Orozco, 30, Salvador Valdivia, 40, Stephen Manning, 33, Carlos Ramos,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri National Guard Major General injured in Jefferson City motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were seriously injured after a wreck at the intersection of Route B and Evergreen Drive in Jefferson City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Levon Cumpton, 51, of Wardsville, was driving a 2008 Victory Vision motorcycle and was attempting to make a left turn when a The post Missouri National Guard Major General injured in Jefferson City motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Summertime Energy Saving Tips

(Farmington) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has provided some summertime cooling tips to help gain energy efficiency benefits. Luke Turnbough shares those tips. Later this week, we will give you more energy saving tips from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
FARMINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy