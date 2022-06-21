ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Which Patriots Receiver Most Impressed Teammates During Minicamp?

Centre Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO — New England Patriots’ second-year wide receiver Tre Nixon is the darling among Patriots fans and media right now. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2021, hand-selected by Ernie Adams as the final draft pick in his career. Nixon had a solid career at Central Florida, but being...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski announces decision on NFL future

Tom Brady has decided to play at least one more season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Rob Gronkowski will not be joining him. For now, at least. Gronkowski announced on Tuesday that he is once again retiring from the NFL. He thanked the Buccaneers for an “amazing ride.”
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Is Rob Gronkowski Bill Belichick's last great offensive draft pick? | THE HERD

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Instagram yesterday, which makes it his second announcement. He first retired in 2018 due to injuries but Tom Brady convinced him for one last ride. He is the postseason touchdown leader by a tight end (15) and third most in history behind Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez. Colin Cowherd reacts to Gronk's retirement and explains what this shows about Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
NFL
The Game Haus

Rob Gronkowski Retires From NFL

Former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has decided to retire from the NFL according to Jordan Schultz. Gronkowski, 33, retired before the 2019 season, but then returned to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro during...
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Cole Strange to sign contract with Patriots

BOSTON -- As of Wednesday, the Patriots were one of just two teams that had not yet signed their first-round pick to a contract. That will no longer be the case soon, according to a report.Adam Caplan of Sirius XM radio reported that Cole Strange will sign his contract with the Patriots on Wednesday.Strange and Kenny Pickett were the only first-rounders to not have signed entering Wednesday. Though the drama that used to surround such situations has almost entirely gone away since the implementation of specific dollar values for each spot, it's nevertheless always a positive development to get the paperwork done with a first-round pick.Strange was a surprise pick by Bill Belichick, as the guard out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wasn't on too many people's radars heading into the draft. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Strange has looked comfortable on the field in the spring and figures to be a Day 1 starter on the O-line in New England.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Remembering Tony Siragusa after death of Super Bowl winner at 55, plus Patriots bringing back red jerseys

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a rough 24 hours for the Baltimore Ravens. Not only did Jaylon Ferguson die on Wednesday, but just hours later, Ravens legend Tony Siragusa also died. The 55-year-old had one of the most vibrant personalities in NFL history and we'll be reflecting on his life in today's newsletter.
BALTIMORE, MD

