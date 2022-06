HARTFORD, Conn. — Police said that two people were killed when an argument between neighbors over a dog escalated. Hartford police told WVIT that Chase Garrett and Christina Dang, who lived together in an apartment, were shot to death outside of their home. A third person was also shot and taken to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition, according to the station. That woman’s identity has not been released.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO