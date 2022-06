(Park Hills) There weren’t many pitchers more lights out than Nate Hamski of the Central Rebels. The senior posted a win-loss record of 9-0 and an ERA of 0.53, both school records. Area coaches saw Hamski’s skill on the bump and selected him to be on our 2022 Baseball Dream Team. Hamski says that he had a lot of confidence in the defense behind him.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO