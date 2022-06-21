ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Crews put out auto shop fire in Lauderhill

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An auto repair shop went up in flames in Lauderhill. A line of charred cars was left...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Porch fire at SW Miami-Dade home damages roof; 3 hurt

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were injured after a fire believed to have ignited on the backyard porch of a Southwest Miami-Dade home spread to part of the structure. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck by FedEx truck in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a FedEx vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Miami. According to North Miami Police, the incident took place in the area of Northeast 125th Street and Fourth Avenue, just before noon, Thursday. The driver of the FedEx...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man shot in northwest Miami-Dade; protective dog delays first responders, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A protective dog delayed first responders’ efforts to help a shooting victim in northwest Miami-Dade County Thursday afternoon, police said. Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, said at 1:53 p.m., units responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 4200 block of NW 23rd Avenue, which is just north of the Airport Expressway.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lauderhill, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Lauderhill, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lauderhill, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

No threat after bomb squad investigates suspicious package in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police investigated a suspicious package found in Miami and determined there was no threat. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Southeast Fourth Street along Brickell Avenue, Thursday. City of Miami Fire Department as well as the bomb squad responded to the scene. Police could be seen rummaging...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Auto Repair#Accident#University Drive#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest fire rescue employee for fraud and grand theft

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit arrested a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) firefighter/paramedic for grand theft of less than $5,000 and scheme to defraud. On Tuesday afternoon, detectives arrested Artze-Ordiales for the crimes at BSO’s Public Safety Building. According to investigators,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car carrier smashes into overpass in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car carrier transporting several vans smashed into the bottom of a Dania Beach overpass. It sent a van flying toward a vehicle behind the carrier, nearly missing other cars around it. It happened Father’s Day morning in the northbound lanes near the interchange of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WSVN-TV

Fire sparks on roof of Pollo Tropical in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out on the roof of a Pollo Tropical in Sunrise. Cameras showed heavy smoke rising from the restaurant located on West Sunrise Boulevard, late Saturday night. Firefighters got to work and doused the flames. No injuries were reported. It remains unclear what started...
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Miami

BSO firefighter, paramedic facing grand theft charges

MIAMI - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) firefighter/paramedic is facing charges related to grand theft and scheme to defraud. BSO said Mario Artze-Ordiales operated a side business renting personal vehicles through a carsharing service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Detectives said that from January 2020 to January 2022, Artze-Ordiales, who was assigned to the airport, "defrauded the Broward County Aviation Department out of more than $3,000 by providing his customers with prepaid BSFR parking vouchers available only to employees."The investigation began in January 2022 after one of his carsharing customers attempted to use a BSFR voucher to leave the airport...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

California man arrested after MCSO deputy spots him in stolen rental car

A 49-year-old man from California was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted him in a rental vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Friday, June 17, the MCSO deputy observed a silver Hyundai Accent that was traveling on NE 58th Avenue in Ocala. The deputy ran a computer search of the vehicle’s license plate number and discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Fort Lauderdale.
OCALA, FL
WSVN-TV

Victims of drive by shooting on US 1 in Miami home from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Five people are home from the hospital after they were shot while riding on U.S. 1 in Miami. These shooting victims, including a teenager, are now home recovering after the drive-by shooting Sunday morning. The incident happened on U.S. 1, near Southwest 22nd Avenue. Six people were...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Firefighter Arrested In Fort Lauderdale Airport Car Rental Scheme

CLAIM: Firefighter/Paramedic, Assigned To Airport, Operated Car Rental Business With Broward County Resources… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Firefighter/EMT, assigned to the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, is accused of running a private car rental business at the airport — using […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrests firefighter for fraud, grand theft

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit arrested Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) firefighter/paramedic Mario Artze-Ordiales for grand theft and fraud. Detectives arrested Artze-Ordiales for his crimes at BSO’s Public Safety Building, Tuesday afternoon. Officials said Artze-Ordiales operated a rental business through a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy